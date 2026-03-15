This Suspicious Detail About Steven Spielberg's Marriage To Kate Capshaw Is Hard To Ignore

Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw have one of the longest-standing marriages in Hollywood history and are a celebrity couple that has aged gracefully. It's been more than 30 years since the couple tied the knot, and they met in classic Hollywood fashion — during production of "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" in 1984. Seven years later, they were saying "I do" in front of a priest. Of course, no marriage goes past the 30-year-mark without its hiccups, but there's one suspicious detail in Spielberg and Capshaw's marriage that's particularly hard to ignore: the way that it all started.

The timeline of events is a head-scratcher. In the late '70s, Spielberg met actor Amy Irving and they clicked. They started going out and had their first breakup in 1979. In 1984, he met Capshaw when she auditioned for "Temple of Doom." In 1985, Spielberg and Irving got married after reconciling. In 1989, they divorced. Two years later, Spielberg married Capshaw, and they have a lot more kids than you realized in their blended family.

Rumors suggest that what really happened at the time was that Spielberg had an affair with Capshaw while he was still married with Irving, per Unbiased. Reportedly, this is what prompted Irving to leave the director. Although the rumors of infidelity are not confirmed, Capshaw's 1995 interview with The Spokesman-Review reported that she and Spielberg moved in together the same year he and Irving ended things.