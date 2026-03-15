This Suspicious Detail About Steven Spielberg's Marriage To Kate Capshaw Is Hard To Ignore
Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw have one of the longest-standing marriages in Hollywood history and are a celebrity couple that has aged gracefully. It's been more than 30 years since the couple tied the knot, and they met in classic Hollywood fashion — during production of "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" in 1984. Seven years later, they were saying "I do" in front of a priest. Of course, no marriage goes past the 30-year-mark without its hiccups, but there's one suspicious detail in Spielberg and Capshaw's marriage that's particularly hard to ignore: the way that it all started.
The timeline of events is a head-scratcher. In the late '70s, Spielberg met actor Amy Irving and they clicked. They started going out and had their first breakup in 1979. In 1984, he met Capshaw when she auditioned for "Temple of Doom." In 1985, Spielberg and Irving got married after reconciling. In 1989, they divorced. Two years later, Spielberg married Capshaw, and they have a lot more kids than you realized in their blended family.
Rumors suggest that what really happened at the time was that Spielberg had an affair with Capshaw while he was still married with Irving, per Unbiased. Reportedly, this is what prompted Irving to leave the director. Although the rumors of infidelity are not confirmed, Capshaw's 1995 interview with The Spokesman-Review reported that she and Spielberg moved in together the same year he and Irving ended things.
Spielberg and Capshaw still get along with Irving
The proximity of events makes it hard to ignore the affair rumors. And if they are true, it would explain why Amy Irving walked away from her marriage to Steven Spielberg after just a few years. It would also explain why Spielberg, who also once had a brief relationship with Valerie Bertinelli, didn't put up a fight in court when Irving secured a whopping $100-million settlement. Spielberg and Irving's prenup — which the couple drew on a napkin — was ruled to have no legal value, and since they had a kid together, it probably wouldn't have been worth it for Spielberg to try to fight Irving in court.
You might think that it was all a huge drama, but Irving moved on from the divorce quickly as well, entering into a relationship with Bruno Barreto. And she certainly makes it seem like her divorce from Spielberg was no bother at all for any of the parties involved. On The Hollywood Reporter's podcast "It Happened in Hollywood," the star revealed that Spielberg sustained an amicable relationship with his ex-wife throughout all these years, and that nowadays, Spielberg, Irving, Kate Capshaw, and Kenneth Bowser (Irving's current husband) don't have a problem with each other at all. "We've always communicated and been close," she said. "He and Kate and my husband and I, we try to double-date now and then."
In Capshaw's mid-'90s sit-down with The Spokesman-Review, she peeled back the curtain on her marriage with Spielberg and explained why it worked. She stated: "In some ways, Steven and I share (the fact) that we're always pushing our own envelopes. ... But I get to be the frontierswoman here [in the family], and he gets to be the frontiersman there [in the film industry]."