Signs Sarah Ferguson's Relationship With Her Daughters Is On The Rocks

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and his wife of ten years, Sarah Ferguson, called it quits in 1996, and the pair was notoriously close for decades after their divorce. These days, though, this may no longer be true. The former couple's association with infamous sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has had a profound effect on both of their reputations and lives. Ferguson lived with Mountbatten-Windsor at Royal Lodge before they were both evicted from the property amidst their scandal. In January 2026, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told GB News, "It will be a very substantial change from the image of this idea that they were the world's most friendly divorced couple."

While Ferguson may be moving on from her friendship with her ex-husband, Fitzwilliams doesn't think she'll move on quite so easily from her fame. According to him, Ferguson will "almost certainly try some sort of comeback, but in what form and how," adding, "I can't see it working. Her charities have cast her adrift." He added, "What we don't know is what she will do next."

Less than two months after this prediction, it seems clear how Ferguson expects to get back into the public's good graces. She wants help from her daughters. And they apparently aren't too keen on participating.