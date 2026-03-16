Ryan Gosling's Face Tune-Up Is Undeniable In Jarring Before & After Pics

Is it just us, or are all these drastic face transformations that are leaving celebs unrecognizable starting to get a bit weird? Between the influx of Hollywood's extreme cases of "Ozempic Face" and plenty of nipping and tucking, it seems like stars are more open to totally altering their appearance than ever before. After most big star-studded events these days, photos of some celebs make the rounds online with folks speculating about why exactly they look so different. In 2026, it didn't take long for stars to start debuting their transformations. And, Ryan Gosling's face quickly became one of the highly talked-about changes.

In recent years, Gosling's look has been noticeably shifting. Yet, in March 2026, he appeared on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" and had more fans doing double-takes than ever before. Of course, Gosling has been in the public eye for decades at this point. And, everyone's appearance changes to some extent over that length of time. It's often easy to tell, however, the difference between natural aging and aging assisted by procedures. And, in Gosling's case, it's hard to deny that his face definitely appears to have some filler in it. Looking at a screen grab of the talk show appearance that earned Gosling some flak online next to a pic of him from 2018, it's easy to see how different he looks. The difference, however, doesn't resemble what we'd expect from typical aging.