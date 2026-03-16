Before And After Pics Of Euphoria Star Barbie Ferreira Have Fueled Ozempic Rumors

While being plus-sized was central to American actress Barbie Ferreira's role in HBO's "Euphoria," she's seemingly moved away from the character Kat Hernandez in more ways than one. Fans might remember reports that Ferreira reportedly stormed off set while filming the show's second season, and she won't be returning for the next. The model has still remained booked and busy, with an indie rom-com "Mile End Kicks" set to hit theaters April 2026, as well as walking the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in October 2025.

However, many fans don't recognize Ferreira since her unrecognizable weight loss transformation. Photos of the star from the Jean Paul Gaultier show on March 8, 2026 showed off her significantly slimmer figure, bringing on a fresh wave of Ozempic rumors.

The new look posted to Instagram shows off her tight abs and defined cheekbones, but Ferreira's curves are still on display, accentuated by the diamond cut-out in the center of her sheer black dress. One user on Reddit responded to the photos with "Ozempic did her clean, she looks amazing," but others were less enthusiastic. One user on X lamented, "Flying the flag half mast cause Barbie Ferreira is on Ozempic."

However, equally prevalent are those defending her online, highlighting how the "Nope" star's weight loss is nothing new. Another X user explained how "Barbie Ferreira has been losing weight steadily since 2023 and you're only saying it's Ozempic because of weird misogyny. You're trying to wokely comment on a woman's weight by diminishing her."