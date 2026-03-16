Before And After Pics Of Euphoria Star Barbie Ferreira Have Fueled Ozempic Rumors
While being plus-sized was central to American actress Barbie Ferreira's role in HBO's "Euphoria," she's seemingly moved away from the character Kat Hernandez in more ways than one. Fans might remember reports that Ferreira reportedly stormed off set while filming the show's second season, and she won't be returning for the next. The model has still remained booked and busy, with an indie rom-com "Mile End Kicks" set to hit theaters April 2026, as well as walking the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in October 2025.
However, many fans don't recognize Ferreira since her unrecognizable weight loss transformation. Photos of the star from the Jean Paul Gaultier show on March 8, 2026 showed off her significantly slimmer figure, bringing on a fresh wave of Ozempic rumors.
The new look posted to Instagram shows off her tight abs and defined cheekbones, but Ferreira's curves are still on display, accentuated by the diamond cut-out in the center of her sheer black dress. One user on Reddit responded to the photos with "Ozempic did her clean, she looks amazing," but others were less enthusiastic. One user on X lamented, "Flying the flag half mast cause Barbie Ferreira is on Ozempic."
However, equally prevalent are those defending her online, highlighting how the "Nope" star's weight loss is nothing new. Another X user explained how "Barbie Ferreira has been losing weight steadily since 2023 and you're only saying it's Ozempic because of weird misogyny. You're trying to wokely comment on a woman's weight by diminishing her."
Barbie Ferreira's weight loss sparked body positivity discussions online
Barbie Ferreira has shut down body-shamers for years, dealing with backhanded compliments for her weight and fashion choices. However, the Ozempic rumors attached to her weight loss have fueled equally rampant criticism of her new look. One user on X wrote, "Ozempic has proven that none of the people preaching fat acceptance were ever content being fat, and have opted for the magic button that makes you skinny every time," and others echoed a similar sentiment of betrayal after alleging that the actress turned to "skinny in a syringe."
Aside from missing one of the key aspects of body positivity (aka feeling comfortable in your own skin), these comments fail to recognize the gradual evolution of her appearance highlighted by fans. While beloved for the body type she represented on "Euphoria," she opened up on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast about how she "really wanted to not be the fat best friend" on "Euphoria," but ultimately felt that the show couldn't "do [Kat] justice." Ferreira has not publicly addressed the rumor that she used Ozempic to lose weight, but the star has always been stunning.