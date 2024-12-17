Barbie Ferreira Is Nearly Unrecognizable After Weight Loss Transformation

Barbie Ferreira has not shared the motivation behind her decision to lose weight, if it was even under her control, but in November 2024, the Daily Mail quoted insiders confirming that it was related to her burgeoning career. "Since she quit 'Euphoria,' the opportunities have been drying up for Barbie, and she knew that a reinvention was necessary to maintain longevity. In order to get roles in Hollywood, you've got to look the part," they proclaimed, adding simply, "She lost the weight to revitalize her career and better highlight her talents." It's unclear if this is accurate, but certain signs point to work being a contributing factor.

Advertisement

Ferreira has notably only appeared in a handful of projects since leaving "Euphoria" in August 2022. Earlier that year, while shutting down body-shamers, the actor also seemingly hinted that her fears regarding Hollywood's constantly changing beauty standards had come true when she admitted to Who What Wear, "I think bigger bodies are not as 'trendy' as they used to be, which is really sad to me." Likewise, during her InStyle Australia interview, Ferreira suggested that she no longer wanted to play roles like Kat, whose storyline mostly centered on her body despite the show's efforts not to depict the teenager as the typical goofy overweight sidekick character.

"It's not radical to be a bigger person, it's not radical to be a small person — it's just human," she argued, noting, "I pick roles that don't focus on just my body. Especially after doing a couple of roles where that was a thing — which I loved and it meant a lot to me — but to expand my horizons and just be an actress, not an actress who played the Big Girl."

Advertisement