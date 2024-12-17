Barbie Ferreira Is Nearly Unrecognizable After Weight Loss Transformation
The moment Barbie Ferreira's Kat Hernandez confidently sauntered down the hallways of East Highland High School in a leather harness, in "Euphoria" Season 1, she stole the show, defying many common tropes for plus-size characters in the process. But as the HBO drama took the world by storm, Ferreira started to worry that one of the characteristics that made her such a unique representation of an overweight person onscreen was also detrimental to her career. The stunning up-and-coming actor feared that casting people would think that her body type was not the new norm in Hollywood but rather that it, eventually, "[was] not going to be 'trendy' anymore," as Ferreira admitted to Cosmopolitan in September 2020. She elaborated, "That brands are still going to find people who are the thinnest version possible of something."
An insane transformation Barbie Ferreria pic.twitter.com/b5qnmPVERg
— 𝐖 𝐄 𝐍 ✧ (@DIETWEN) November 25, 2024
Four years later, in November 2024, Ferreira looked nearly unrecognizable as she showed off her much slimmer figure in since-deleted photos on Instagram. One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, described the actor's look as "the most striking" among all the drastic Hollywood weight loss transformations of 2024. This might be because just months prior, InStyle Australia released a stunning photoshoot of Ferreira, in which she flaunted her more full-figured frame. Just like Christina Aguilera and several other celebrities who got super-thin in what seemed like an abnormally short period of time, Ozempic speculation quickly followed Ferreira's stunning transformation, even though the "Nope" star hasn't joined the ranks of celebs who have spoken out about using weight-loss drugs. But regardless of how or why she lost weight, another fan argued on X that this was just a part of "her evolution as an artist and person," (via Page Six).
Did the actor lose weight because of concerns about her career?
Barbie Ferreira has not shared the motivation behind her decision to lose weight, if it was even under her control, but in November 2024, the Daily Mail quoted insiders confirming that it was related to her burgeoning career. "Since she quit 'Euphoria,' the opportunities have been drying up for Barbie, and she knew that a reinvention was necessary to maintain longevity. In order to get roles in Hollywood, you've got to look the part," they proclaimed, adding simply, "She lost the weight to revitalize her career and better highlight her talents." It's unclear if this is accurate, but certain signs point to work being a contributing factor.
Ferreira has notably only appeared in a handful of projects since leaving "Euphoria" in August 2022. Earlier that year, while shutting down body-shamers, the actor also seemingly hinted that her fears regarding Hollywood's constantly changing beauty standards had come true when she admitted to Who What Wear, "I think bigger bodies are not as 'trendy' as they used to be, which is really sad to me." Likewise, during her InStyle Australia interview, Ferreira suggested that she no longer wanted to play roles like Kat, whose storyline mostly centered on her body despite the show's efforts not to depict the teenager as the typical goofy overweight sidekick character.
"It's not radical to be a bigger person, it's not radical to be a small person — it's just human," she argued, noting, "I pick roles that don't focus on just my body. Especially after doing a couple of roles where that was a thing — which I loved and it meant a lot to me — but to expand my horizons and just be an actress, not an actress who played the Big Girl."