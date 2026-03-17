Kate Winslet Has Made Her Thoughts On Ozempic Crystal Clear
From Meghan Trainor to Oprah Winfrey, we've watched extreme cases of "Ozempic face" totally transform some celebs we've known and loved for decades. It can be startling to see your favorite star hitting the red carpet looking totally different. And, these days, it's hard to know who's next. It seems, however, that there is at least one beloved Hollywood icon who won't be embarking on any GLP-1-fueled transformations anytime soon. Based on what Kate Winslet has shared about her views on the trend, it's safe to assume she'll be steering clear of the shot.
Back in 2024, Ozempic was already popular for weight loss purposes. Yet, Winslet wasn't yet entirely clear on what it was. "I actually don't know what Ozempic is," she said in a New York Times Magazine interview, adding, "All I know is that it's some pill that people are taking or something like that." Upon hearing about the medication, it didn't take her long to form an opinion. "Oh, my God," she said, adding, "This sounds terrible. Let's eat some more things!" The star opened up about the eating disorder she dealt with when the 1997 film "Titanic" made her a breakout star. And, this permanently affected her thoughts around weight.
If you need help with an eating disorder, or know someone who does, help is available. Visit the National Eating Disorders Association website or contact NEDA's Live Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. You can also receive 24/7 Crisis Support via text (send NEDA to 741-741).
The prevalence of Ozempic weight loss has Kate Winslet worried
Kate Winslet told New York Times Magazine that in her younger years, she kept quiet about her weight-related struggles and the media's reactions. "... People in the world around you go: 'Hey, you look great! You lost weight!' " she said, adding,"... Even the compliment about looking good is connected to weight." Now, Ozempic use has made those weight loss-related compliments in Hollywood more prevalent than ever. In a 2025 interview with The Times, Winslet, like many of us, had come to know more about Ozempic and how it's shifting beauty standards. "It is devastating. If a person's self-esteem is so bound up in how they look, it's frightening," she said. Winslet added that "... I have moments when I think it's better, when I look at actresses at events dressed how they want ... But then so many people are on weight-loss drugs ... Some are making choices to be themselves, others do everything they can to not be themselves."
Winslet clearly isn't a fan of how easily stars become captive to beauty standards. And, she's also concerned about the lengths people go to achieve them and how it might affect their health. "... Do they know what they are putting in [their bodies]? The disregard for one's health is terrifying ... It is f****** chaos out there," she said. And, while it does often feel like chaos, it's comforting to know that some celebs have no plans to totally transform their look.