Kate Winslet Has Made Her Thoughts On Ozempic Crystal Clear

From Meghan Trainor to Oprah Winfrey, we've watched extreme cases of "Ozempic face" totally transform some celebs we've known and loved for decades. It can be startling to see your favorite star hitting the red carpet looking totally different. And, these days, it's hard to know who's next. It seems, however, that there is at least one beloved Hollywood icon who won't be embarking on any GLP-1-fueled transformations anytime soon. Based on what Kate Winslet has shared about her views on the trend, it's safe to assume she'll be steering clear of the shot.

Back in 2024, Ozempic was already popular for weight loss purposes. Yet, Winslet wasn't yet entirely clear on what it was. "I actually don't know what Ozempic is," she said in a New York Times Magazine interview, adding, "All I know is that it's some pill that people are taking or something like that." Upon hearing about the medication, it didn't take her long to form an opinion. "Oh, my God," she said, adding, "This sounds terrible. Let's eat some more things!" The star opened up about the eating disorder she dealt with when the 1997 film "Titanic" made her a breakout star. And, this permanently affected her thoughts around weight.

If you need help with an eating disorder, or know someone who does, help is available. Visit the National Eating Disorders Association website or contact NEDA's Live Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. You can also receive 24/7 Crisis Support via text (send NEDA to 741-741).