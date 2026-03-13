JD Vance Wastes No Time Giving Kristi Noem The Middle Finger After Trump Gave Her The Boot

Earlier this month, Donald Trump officially kicked Kristi Noem to the curb and wasted no time before announcing her Secretary of DHS replacement, the already scandalous Markwayne Mullin. Time and time again, we've all watched JD Vance take slimy U-turns on his opinions to align with Trump. So, it's no surprise that the vice president is backing Trump's choice to fire Noem. Even so, he really seemed to go out of his way to make sure that everyone knows if Trump has a problem with Noem, then so does he.

wow — JD Vance tosses Kristi Noem under the bus "We recognized, frankly, that we needed the new leadership to hasten the delivery of resources to the people of North Carolina ... we think it's useful to have somebody come in and focus on some of this disaster relief and... pic.twitter.com/O9XjHxSOJb — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 13, 2026

On March 13, Vance headed to Rocky Mount, North Carolina for a speech in apparent hopes of winning over the district ahead of midterm elections. When Vance was asked about federal funding for disaster relief in the state, he was sure to adjust the focus to Noem's firing. And, he was clear about why he thinks it was a good choice. "We recognized, frankly, that we needed the new leadership to hasten the delivery of resources to the people of North Carolina," he said (via X), later adding, "we think it's useful to have somebody come in and focus on some of this disaster relief and recovery stuff."