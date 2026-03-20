The Tragic Truth About Fox News' Most Famous Hosts

Fox News is the go-to news source for millions of Americans. Even some viewers who staunchly disagree with Fox News' conservative outlook tune in to see what's happening on the network, presumably interested in checking out the other side's perspective. Part of what makes the network so successful is the on-air talent. Many of the Fox News hosts have been with the network for years, if not decades, ostensibly earning the trust of audiences who share the views they promote on the small screen.

And many fans of these on-air personalities aren't just interested in their thoughts on national security and who they want to see elected president. There are viewers who want to know more about their favorite host's life off camera, too — who they're married to, whether they have children, what they like to do in their free time, and so on. The hosts do indulge every so often and offer glimpses into their personal lives to the audience, both on TV and on social media. While a number of the updates they share tend to lean positive, the network's stars have also opened up about grief, health struggles, and more. Here are some of the most tragic details about Fox News' most famous hosts.