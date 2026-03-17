10 Rare Times Royals Slipped Off Their Shoes In Public
The British royal family is subject to rules and protocols that might seem strange to outsiders. High-ranking royals can't sign autographs, play Monopoly, or wear tiaras before their weddings. Strict wardrobe restrictions also play a huge part in royal life, and many members of Britain's most famous family have been discouraged from embracing trendy or distracting outfits.
Because of this dynamic, it would be easy to assume that British royals are barred from removing their shoes or showing their feet in public. However, things aren't so simple. In 2026, Princess Catherine ditched her Gianvito Rossi pumps to participate in a dance at the Shreeji Dham Haveli Hindu Temple in Leicester. After she danced, Catherine told the press, "My children would love it, they love their dance," as reported by Hello!. Far from receiving backlash for her shoe-free engagement, the princess actually experienced a wave of support.
The reality is that Catherine was hardly the first royal to remove her shoes for religious and cultural open-mindedness. Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Diana, and Prince Philip have publicly stepped away from their footwear out of respect for the world's diverse cultures. Other royals, like Prince William and King Charles III, have removed their shoes in more casual settings, like the beach. Ultimately, these instances show that royal rules about footwear are context-dependent.
Princess Diana removed her shoes during a running race
Princess Diana broke royal protocols many times, but few were as charming as when she kicked off her shoes to participate in a running race at Prince Harry's school. In 1991, Harry and his classmates were enjoying Wetherby School's annual Field Day when Diana joined the other mothers in a dash to the finish line. As no competitor wore footwear, Diana ditched her shoes to join them. This decision resulted in a stunning photograph of the Princess of Wales racing across a field with her skirt hiked up and wind blowing through her hair.
For many of Diana's fans, this barefoot moment stood as a sign that she was little more approachable than other, more elitist members of the royal family. Whereas Queen Elizabeth II or Princess Margaret would have likely remained on the sidelines, Diana was willing to dive in feet first. Recalling his mother in the documentary, "Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy" (via Good Morning America), Prince William shared, "She was very informal and really enjoyed the laughter and the fun. But she understood that there was a real life outside of palace walls." Diana was also a real person outside her royal role, and this moment at Wetherby School demonstrated that to the fullest.
Queen Elizabeth slipped off her shoes to show respect in South Korea
Queen Elizabeth II may have come across as the symbol of propriety, but that doesn't mean the late monarch was afraid to remove her shoes when needed. In 1999, when Elizabeth visited Hahoe Folk Village in South Korea, she was invited to enter a private family home for tea among women. As it would have been considered rude to wear shoes inside the house, she removed her footwear out of respect for the local culture. A photograph of the moment stands as one of the rare times Elizabeth was captured showing her bare feet in public.
Although going barefoot may have seemed controversial to the palace at the time, it's fair to say that the queen made the right choice. Decades after her historic 1990s visit, the inhabitants of Hahoe Folk Village remember Elizabeth fondly as someone who embraced local customs. When the queen died in 2022, the townspeople erected a memorial in her honor. As reported by The Korea Times, more than 100,000 members of the public visited the site to pay their respects to Elizabeth. This massive outpouring of support just goes to show how successful the queen's diplomacy was on that trip.
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip removed their footwear in India
Queen Elizabeth II's trip to South Korea was not the only time the late monarch removed her shoes in the name of diplomacy. In 1997, she and her husband, Prince Philip, traveled to India in remembrance of India's 50 years of independence from Great Britain. During the visit, Elizabeth and Philip followed local protocols by removing their footwear at the Golden Temple. Considered one of the most sacred places in Sikhism, the Golden Temple strictly prohibits visitors from entering with shoes.
Interestingly, though, Elizabeth slightly broke protocol by wearing a hat and a pair of discreet socks to the holy site. Philip, on the contrary, removed his hat but sported a set of dark brown socks. These wardrobe choices ultimately proved controversial. Speaking to The Tribune about this fact, Daljit Singh Gill — formerly of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee that organizes Sikh religious sites — recalled, "The security advisers were against her entering barefoot. I remember, the British Embassy had arranged an extra pair of socks that she wore before entering the Golden Temple."
The British security advisors may have committed a serious blunder. As Gill put it in the same interview, "all are equal" when they enter the Golden Temple — meaning that everyone should follow the same rules. As Elizabeth and Philip declined to remove their socks, their attempt at diplomacy ultimately fell flat.
Prince Charles went barefoot at the beach
Queen Elizabeth II was not the only British monarch to show off her toes. King Charles III also revealed his feet to royal watchers — albeit while he was still the Prince of Wales. Back in 1981, Charles traveled to Australia, where he toured the iconic Bondi Beach. During this exciting adventure, the then-prince wasn't afraid to jump into the water and frolic in the waves along with other young people. Naturally, he wore typical beachwear for the occasion, opting for swim trunks and no footwear. He looked relaxed and carefree despite the future responsibilities hanging over his head.
Just months after this Australia trip, Charles would tie the knot with Princess Diana. The couple was famously incompatible, and when they visited the Land Down Under together just two years later, the cracks in their marriage were already showing. Indeed, during this joint 1983 Australian tour, the public expressed their preference for Diana over Charles. As Diana put it in her 1995 Panorama interview (via Woman & Home), "We'd be going round Australia, for instance, and all you could hear [from the people in the crowds] was, 'Oh, she's on the other side.'" In that sense, the image of Charles barefoot at the beach in 1981 eternalized one of the last moments when the prince could kick back, relax, and not worry about the media implications of his marriage.
Queen Camilla wore no shoes during an outing in Abu Dhabi
King Charles III's wife is not exactly known as a fashionista, and to say that Queen Camilla has worn some inappropriate outfits over the years would be an understatement. That said, as Camilla has grown more accustomed to the limelight, her style game — and sense of tact — have largely improved. This was clear on a 2016 trip to Abu Dhabi when Camilla — then the Duchess of Cornwall — joined Charles on a visit to the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque. For the occasion, Camilla wore a pretty blue tunic dress, paired with matching blue pants and a sheer hijab. She chose not to wear footwear out of respect for the rules of the holy site.
Many of Camilla's outfits hold secret meanings, and her barefoot look in Abu Dhabi was definitely one of them. Her choice to shirk royal protocol in favor of the mosque's religious rules demonstrates her openness to religions beyond the Church of England. The hijab, while a bit transparent, still reinforced the idea that there should exist dialogue between people of different faiths. Finally, the royal blue shade of her dress and pants could have symbolized her royal role in Britain. It also might have nodded to the idea that blue is the color of contemplation in Islam.
Prince William has been known to kick a rugby ball sans sneakers
When Prince William was still a student at St. Andrews University in 2003, he was photographed kicking a rugby ball at the beach. With his bare feet and dirty jeans, William looked like just another kid playing sports. We all know, however, that nothing could be further from the truth, thanks to William's position. Sadly, the king-to-be's experiences playing rugby during his prep school days at Eton College highlighted just how unlike his classmates he truly was.
As reported by the Daily Mail, William had a hard time on his college rugby team. The outlet even quoted the prince's former classmate, Eddie Redmayne, as stating, "We were on the same Colts B team in 1997. I always felt slightly sorry for Will because everyone wanted to tackle the future King of England." Redmayne then added, "He took all the hits." Due to that dynamic, William never got to be the laid-back guy who just wanted to play rugby. Instead, he carried extra weight on his shoulders.
These days, as the patron of the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU), William remains in touch with the sport in a less field-forward context. This means that he regularly attends rugby events in formal wear, including white-collar shirts, professional suits, and dress shoes.
Prince Harry appeared barefoot in one of Meghan Markle's videos
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, like to come across as the British royal family's most laid-back couple. They have frequently discussed how their casual clothing fits into this image, with a particular emphasis on shoe-free living. Describing her first meeting with Prince William and Princess Catherine in the documentary series, "Harry & Meghan," Meghan recalled, "They came for dinner, I remember I was in ripped jeans and I was barefoot" (per Town&Country). In his memoir, "Spare," Harry said that the couple was so into forgoing their footwear that their dream wedding would be "barefoot in Botswana, with maybe a friend officiating," as reported by USA Today.
Because Harry and Meghan have been so keen on the barefoot aesthetic, it's only fitting that the Duke of Sussex appeared in one of his wife's Instagram videos sans sneakers. In another Instagram post from January 2026, Harry and Meghan were filmed dancing barefoot on what appeared to be their lawn. The video mirrored a previous Instagram post featuring Princess Lilibeth running barefoot through the grass. These images only accentuate the Sussex family's image as people who love to kick away their shoes — and the rest of royal protocol — to enjoy a more chilled lifestyle. That said, being both royal and barefoot is possible. Harry and Meghan also ditched their shoes at Bondi Beach on their 2018 Australia tour.
Sarah Ferguson bared her feet in St. Tropez
Because of Sarah Ferguson's ties to sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, she was barred from using the title of Duchess of York in 2025. But, back in 2003, when she was photographed barefoot in St. Tropez, Fergie was still considered a member of the royal family. During that trip, Ferguson soaked up the sun — and looked so casual that she resembled your average British holidayer more than a duchess. Palace courtiers would have likely viewed her laid-back attire and shoe-free feet as a breach of royal protocol. However, by the time that 2003 holiday photo was taken, Fergie had already landed in far more embarrassing scenarios due to her toes.
On a 1992 holiday with her then-lover, John Bryan, Ferguson was photographed lounging in the private poolside area of a villa in St. Tropez. While enjoying the nice weather, things heated up between Bryan and Ferguson, and soon the businessman was kissing the duchess' toes. Shockingly, though, the paparazzi were hiding behind the villa, and the entire interaction was captured on camera. The photographs of Fergie's #ToeGate scandal hit the front page of the Daily Mirror and left her reputation in tatters.
At the time of the scandal, Ferguson was still married to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, then known as Prince Andrew. Because of this, the public did not expect to see her gallivanting about with Bryan. By 2003, however, Fergie was divorced — and free to walk barefoot as she pleased.
Prince Edward and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh removed their footwear at a Sikh temple
Prince Edward and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, are some of the most underrated royals in Britain. Over the years, the pair have gone above and beyond to represent the crown at cultural centers and religious spaces across the United Kingdom. Among these was a visit to a Sikh Temple in Southall called Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha. At this important religious gathering place, worshipers are expected to remove their shoes, a rule Edward and Sophie took seriously.
The two were photographed at the 2018 event wearing clothing that respected Sikh practices. Both Sophie and Edward — known at the time as the Earl and Countess of Wessex — wore appropriate head coverings. Sophie donned a blue dress that fell modestly to her ankles, while Edward went for a red tie that matched his headwear. What's more, both members of the royal couple seemed happy to pose beside a gorgeous sword.
Edward and Sophie may have dressed well for the occasion, but their dedication didn't stop there. During the visit, Sophie popped into the kitchen, where she helped community members cook a delicious batch of chapatis. The couple also met with some of the young musicians who frequented the temple. No wonder Edward and Sophie are known as the royal family's secret weapon.
Princess Margaret was shoe-free in Mustique
It's hardly a secret that Princess Margaret needed the occasion to escape from royal life. Adhering to strict protocols was not always easy for the spirited princess, and reading tabloid gossip printed about her made things especially challenging. Because of this, Princess Margaret would travel to the Caribbean island of Mustique from time to time — as a way to wind down and embrace the simpler things in life. As the late princess' lady-in-waiting, Lady Anne Glenconner, once said, according to Caribbean Beat, "She arrived with no fuss a few months later, happily using the bucket of water in the trees to shower, just like we did."
Part of Margaret's getaways to Mustique was embracing more casual clothing. Swimming costumes and sunglasses were a key part of her island wardrobe. Bare feet on the beach were also a must. Unfortunately for the princess, she was photographed in her more casual state in 1976 while frolicking on the island's shores. Paparazzi captured Margaret wearing a floral one-piece and no shoes. This may have proved embarrassing for Queen Elizabeth II's sister, who was not as much of a rule-breaker as she may have seemed. As Glenconner wrote of Margaret in her memoir, "Lady in Waiting" (per The New Yorker), "The fact she enjoyed the company of creative people, a cigarette and a drink made it easy to cast her as a rebel."