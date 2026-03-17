10 Rare Times Royals Slipped Off Their Shoes In Public

The British royal family is subject to rules and protocols that might seem strange to outsiders. High-ranking royals can't sign autographs, play Monopoly, or wear tiaras before their weddings. Strict wardrobe restrictions also play a huge part in royal life, and many members of Britain's most famous family have been discouraged from embracing trendy or distracting outfits.

Because of this dynamic, it would be easy to assume that British royals are barred from removing their shoes or showing their feet in public. However, things aren't so simple. In 2026, Princess Catherine ditched her Gianvito Rossi pumps to participate in a dance at the Shreeji Dham Haveli Hindu Temple in Leicester. After she danced, Catherine told the press, "My children would love it, they love their dance," as reported by Hello!. Far from receiving backlash for her shoe-free engagement, the princess actually experienced a wave of support.

The reality is that Catherine was hardly the first royal to remove her shoes for religious and cultural open-mindedness. Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Diana, and Prince Philip have publicly stepped away from their footwear out of respect for the world's diverse cultures. Other royals, like Prince William and King Charles III, have removed their shoes in more casual settings, like the beach. Ultimately, these instances show that royal rules about footwear are context-dependent.