10 Queen Camilla Outfits That Meant More Than You Realized

Camilla, Queen Consort may be the queen of England, but she is not exactly the queen of fashion. Known for her love of dogs and horses, the royal is said to prefer quiet evenings in the countryside over the glamor of royal balls. Describing Camilla, royal expert Tina Brown once told NPR that she's "a real kind of dog walker covered in dog hairs. You know, she's not a glamour woman." Later, in the same interview, Brown added, "This is a woman who used to like lying on the sofa, smoking a cigarette and reading a book." Despite these preferences, Camilla's public role has required her to master the art of dressing skillfully. Since becoming queen, she has hosted state visits, supported British soldiers, and mingled with the international elite. Her new role has pushed her to develop a sense of personal style that has become increasingly popular with royal fans.

But, beyond just dressing well, Camilla has learned the royal tradition of hiding secret messages in her clothes. Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Catherine have both been known to include deeper meanings in their ensembles. And Camilla has seemed interested in following suit. From the nature-inspired dress that she donned for her coronation to the emerald tiara that she sported to a Diplomatic Corps reception, there is more to Camilla's wardrobe than what meets the eye.