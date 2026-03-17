Mindy Kaling Can't Escape Plastic Surgery Gossip & Side-By-Side Pics Aren't Helping

From when she first arrived on our TV screens to now, Mindy Kaling has had quite the evolution. In fact, it's becoming increasingly difficult to recognize the actor compared to how she once looked. Changes to her appearance have been years in the making; nonetheless, when she appeared onstage at the 2026 Actor Awards, Kaling's look had everyone talking and the plastic surgery gossip flying.

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The hit American sitcom "The Office" introduced most of us to Kaling. The series premiered in 2005 — over two decades before the star appeared onstage with three other leading ladies of "The Office," Angela Kinsey, Jenna Fischer, and Ellie Kemper. Everyone's appearance changes over time, especially after 21 years, and Kaling's former costars all looked a bit different than they did on the series. Yet, the changes to the other actors' looks were fairly subtle. Barely noticeable signs of natural aging and stylistic changes seemed to be the extent of these changes for Kinsey, Fischer, and Kemper.

Kaling, on the other hand, not only looked significantly different from Kelly Kapoor, her character in "The Office," but seemed cosmetically distinct from even just a few years ago. Her nose, jaw, and cheekbones were all super sharp and overly defined, while her lips seemed filled, and her forehead was overly taut and stretched. Seeing a photo of her from 2020 next to her appearance at the Actor Awards just six years later shows a significant change, and people have had plenty to say about it.