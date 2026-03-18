3 Throwback Pics Of Bad Bunny That Prove Those Plastic Surgery Rumors Aren't BS
There's no denying that Bad Bunny, crowned Spotify's most-streamed artist of 2025, is a music industry sensation. Like many artists, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio had to explore several versions of himself before he became the instantly recognizable rapper whom fans swoon over. That's why people who are just getting to know Bad Bunny, like Donald Trump, who claimed he never heard of the Super Bowl star, certainly wouldn't be able to recognize the Puerto Rican singer from old photos.
Aside from his ever-changing, flashy sense of style (for instance, Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show jersey sparked controversy with the MAGA crowd), the rapper has been the target of plastic surgery rumors — which he hasn't addressed. Plastic surgeons and other professionals have weighed in on his appearance, though.
In a YouTube video, Dr. Gary Motykie felt that the superstar's major weight loss certainly affected his appearance, but said it's possible he had veneers applied and estimated potential filler usage, amongst other minimal tweaks. Dr. Soobin Lim speculated on Instagram that the difference in his jaw might indicate he had liposuction or filler. Some throwback pics help underscore all the speculation.
The different chin of 23-year-old Bad Bunny
When you look at photos from 2017 like this one, it's hard to believe this is Bad Bunny. His 23-year-old look wouldn't be out of place in the early aughts. What's more, the uber-popular artist's chin looks rounder and plumper, which could indicate that the artist might have made a few tweaks. If Bad Bunny had only lost weight, his bone structure would definitely have become more prominent, but that alone may not explain the tightening of his entire chin and jaw, the latter of which we'll discuss next.
The jaw-dropping transformation
Photos like this one taken during Calibash Los Angeles point to the rumors that Bad Bunny had some work done on his jaw. In 2018, his jawline was barely visible. While dropping a significant amount of weight would certainly change his face, Bad Bunny's new jaw may look a bit too perfect to be the result of weight loss and nothing more. As Dr. Soobin Lim indicated, fillers and liposuction might have helped to shape his jaw the way Bad Bunny wanted.
Some changes are too on the nose to ignore
Did Bad Bunny do something to his nose? This late 2017 throwback photo shows how the bridge of his nose looked broader at the time than in later years. The normal tendency is for the nose change shape and look bigger as we get older, so if Bad Bunny slimmed it down, it might have happened via cosmetic procedure. For Dr. Jennifer Armstrong, there is no doubt he had the work done. Although she is not his doctor, she speculated on Instagram, "A hundred percent he's had a rhinoplasty."