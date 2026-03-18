3 Throwback Pics Of Bad Bunny That Prove Those Plastic Surgery Rumors Aren't BS

There's no denying that Bad Bunny, crowned Spotify's most-streamed artist of 2025, is a music industry sensation. Like many artists, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio had to explore several versions of himself before he became the instantly recognizable rapper whom fans swoon over. That's why people who are just getting to know Bad Bunny, like Donald Trump, who claimed he never heard of the Super Bowl star, certainly wouldn't be able to recognize the Puerto Rican singer from old photos.

Aside from his ever-changing, flashy sense of style (for instance, Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show jersey sparked controversy with the MAGA crowd), the rapper has been the target of plastic surgery rumors — which he hasn't addressed. Plastic surgeons and other professionals have weighed in on his appearance, though.

In a YouTube video, Dr. Gary Motykie felt that the superstar's major weight loss certainly affected his appearance, but said it's possible he had veneers applied and estimated potential filler usage, amongst other minimal tweaks. Dr. Soobin Lim speculated on Instagram that the difference in his jaw might indicate he had liposuction or filler. Some throwback pics help underscore all the speculation.