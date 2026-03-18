William Shatner Has Made His Thoughts About Donald Trump Crystal Clear

As Captain Kirk, William Shatner traveled the galaxy exploring new worlds and new civilizations. Along the way, he made plenty of enemies, from the Klingons to his ex-wives. The star of "T.J. Hooker" has never been one to stay quiet, and when it comes to Donald Trump, Shatner has plenty to say. A Canadian legend of the stage and screen, Shatner couldn't stay silent when Trump started to talk about annexing Canada and making it part of the United States.

The acting icon went on Fox News in early May 2025, telling Jesse Watters, best known for the creepy way he met his wife, that the U.S. should consider becoming a part of Canada instead. "Here, you have a friendly group of people saying come on over. It's cleaner, there's plenty of power. There's some lovely people who want to work with you. Be our 11th province," Shatner said before making his true feelings clear by stating, "Everybody is so serious about what is an unserious offer." When Watters pointed out that Trump was persistent, Shatner answered back with a line that would make Captain Kirk proud: "At a certain point, persistence becomes insulting."

When Shatner received blowback for his Fox News comments, he took things a step further. Heading to X to confront conservatives who were upset with what he said to Jesse Watters, Shatner posted, "If you are angry about my posts on the US becoming a Canadian province: imagine how Canadians felt when an actual leader of a friendly neighboring country floated that idea across the border. Doesn't feel good; does it? Learn a lesson from it."