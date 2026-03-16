Trump Puts His Lack Of Sensitivity On Blast While Sharing News Of Susie Wiles' Cancer Diagnosis

On March 16, Donald Trump announced on Truth Social that Susie Wiles, the first-ever woman to hold the post of White House chief of staff, has received a diagnosis of early-stage breast cancer. With its unconventional capitalizations and stream of consciousness prose, Trump's announcement about Wiles does seem more sincere compared to his Truth Social post about Joe Biden's cancer diagnosis. However, it still came off as particularly self-serving. The emphasis in the post was that Wiles would be working while undergoing treatment. Trump wrote, "During the treatment period, she will be spending virtually full time at the White House, which makes me, as President, very happy!"

It would seem like at least a little time off might be what any good boss would encourage for her. However, as one Trump critic posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), "Of course he wants to work her through cancer treatment. Bro doesn't care about anyone." Another person questioned why Trump even pointed out that Wiles would be at the White House throughout her treatment: "So, like a hostage?"

Wiles released her own statement shortly after Trump broke the news, stating (per NBC), "I am also deeply thankful for the support and encouragement of President Trump as I undergo treatment and continue serving in my role as White House Chief of Staff." The fact that Wiles will remain at work worried some netizens, who thought it was establishing a new (and not so great) norm. "Here we go. Setting the scene where it's normal to work harder than ever (for someone else) when fighting (your own) disease. All Americans can do it," wrote someone on X.