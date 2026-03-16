Trump Puts His Lack Of Sensitivity On Blast While Sharing News Of Susie Wiles' Cancer Diagnosis
On March 16, Donald Trump announced on Truth Social that Susie Wiles, the first-ever woman to hold the post of White House chief of staff, has received a diagnosis of early-stage breast cancer. With its unconventional capitalizations and stream of consciousness prose, Trump's announcement about Wiles does seem more sincere compared to his Truth Social post about Joe Biden's cancer diagnosis. However, it still came off as particularly self-serving. The emphasis in the post was that Wiles would be working while undergoing treatment. Trump wrote, "During the treatment period, she will be spending virtually full time at the White House, which makes me, as President, very happy!"
It would seem like at least a little time off might be what any good boss would encourage for her. However, as one Trump critic posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), "Of course he wants to work her through cancer treatment. Bro doesn't care about anyone." Another person questioned why Trump even pointed out that Wiles would be at the White House throughout her treatment: "So, like a hostage?"
Wiles released her own statement shortly after Trump broke the news, stating (per NBC), "I am also deeply thankful for the support and encouragement of President Trump as I undergo treatment and continue serving in my role as White House Chief of Staff." The fact that Wiles will remain at work worried some netizens, who thought it was establishing a new (and not so great) norm. "Here we go. Setting the scene where it's normal to work harder than ever (for someone else) when fighting (your own) disease. All Americans can do it," wrote someone on X.
Trump's post about Susie Wiles led to a lot of questions
Some people were left with more questions than answers after Donald Trump announced Susie Wiles' cancer diagnosis. Some thought that it was odd that Trump pointed out she would be undergoing cancer treatment "immediately as opposed to waiting," as he wrote on Truth Social. "Who waits (on purpose) to get treatment for cancer?" one person asked. Others were baffled as to why Trump talked about the diagnosis at all. "This is such an intensely private bit of healthcare news. Why doesn't he respect the confidentiality," someone wrote on X. Despite the criticism, we optimistically surmise that Wiles permitted Trump to make the announcement.
Then there's how Trump referred to Wiles in the post. He called her "one of my closest and most important advisors," raved about her work, and called her a "great person." This positions her in the announcement solely in relation to her work for him, and not as a friend or individual. There's no mention of keeping her family in his thoughts, as John Fetterman did in his post about Wiles. Trump also didn't state that he'd be praying for her health, the way Karoline Leavitt did in her message.
The exact diagnosis and treatment that Wiles is receiving are unclear at this time, as is when or how her cancer was detected, though Wiles stated, "I am encouraged by a strong prognosis." Nonetheless, this serves as a good reminder to get a mammogram. The lowest stage of breast cancer is Stage 0, which is non-invasive and doesn't always require immediate treatment, according to the National Breast Cancer Foundation. While there can be physical symptoms of breast cancer, early-stage breast cancer is often caught by mammograms.