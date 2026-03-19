Donald Trump's Feelings About Robert Redford Definitely Weren't Mutual

Given his track record of going after anyone who so much as dares to criticize him, everyone expected Donald Trump to say something incredibly distasteful about the death of Oscar-winning legend Robert Redford at 89 in late 2025. After all, we all remember Trump's insensitive statement regarding Rob Reiner's murder almost immediately after news broke, where he called the late director paranoid and used the occasion to float his "Trump Derangement Syndrome" theory. So, yes, Hollywood had more than enough reason to be nervous, but then the POTUS surprised everyone by offering a genuinely warm tribute, which kind of makes sense when you consider that Trump is never one to do the thing the entire room is bracing for.

Seen leaving the White House after Redford's death, President Trump told reporters that he thought the actor was "great" and that he "had a series of years where there was nobody better. There was a period of time when he was the hottest." (per BBC)

Coming from Trump, that's high praise indeed. Mind you, this is the same person who said of decorated war hero John McCain that he preferred "people who weren't captured" and recently used the death of Rev. Jesse Jackson to remind everyone that he's not racist, actually. The generosity is even more notable since Redford hadn't exactly been shy about how he really felt about Trump, criticizing him and his policies on numerous occasions. Either Trump blissfully forgot to Google the actor before speaking, or for once the instinct to clap back simply didn't fire, a glitch in a system that otherwise runs on grievances like a car runs on gas.