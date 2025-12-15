Donald Trump's Ego Reaches Stunning New Low With Insensitive Rob Reiner Statement

Today, Hollywood woke up to some terrible news about world-famous director Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner. The couple was found dead inside their home in Los Angeles, having been reportedly stabbed on the night of December 14, and the main suspect is the couple's own son, Nick Reiner (per People). As if the story wasn't baffling and tragic enough, President Donald J. Trump decided to interrupt whatever he was doing this morning in order to write a less-than-friendly post about the news.

Trump took to his social media platform Truth Social to prove that there's no such thing as rock bottom for his ego issues. The actor (famous for "All in the Family") and director of such classics as "The Princess Bride," "Stand By Me," and "This Is Spinal Tap," and "Misery," was vocal in his opposition of the Trump administration, so of course, the country's commander-in-chief couldn't resist the opportunity to attack a man who can no longer defend himself.

Trump on Rob Reiner's death: pic.twitter.com/PWtHZsvGpR — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) December 15, 2025

"Rob Reiner, a tortured and struggling, but once very talented movie director and comedy star, has passed away, together with his wife, Michele, reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, sometimes referred to as TDS," Trump wrote in his offensive missive. He turned his insulting obituary into a piece of self-promotion, writing, "[Reiner's] obvious paranoia reaching new heights as the Trump Administration surpassed all goals and expectations of greatness, and with the Golden Age of America upon us, perhaps like never before." With his message, Trump showed that he's completely out of touch with the average American, considering his approval rating on the economy has hit a record low of 31% according to a December 12 survey.