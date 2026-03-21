Side-By-Side Photos Of Kathy Griffin's Face Make Her Plastic Surgery Obvious

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Kathy Griffin is loved by many for her charm as a comedian, actor, and TV personality. As she's been in the entertainment industry for decades, audiences got to see Griffin fully transform from obscure young talent to a seasoned Hollywood icon. The comedian also changed up her looks over the years by switching between curly and straight hairstyles, wearing different makeup styles, and getting cosmetic procedures.

Griffin doesn't believe in hiding the fact that she got work done. Her 2009 memoir "Official Book Club Selection: A Memoir According to Kathy Griffin" details the reasons behind getting a nose job in her 20s and the complications from her liposuction in her 30s. Her negative experiences didn't stop her from getting more cosmetic procedures, though, and it's apparent in how different she looks in her 40s and her 60s.

Evan Agostini & Steve Granitz/Getty

Griffin went to amfAR's Season of Hope Gala in 2000 to commemorate World AIDS Day in the above-left photo. At 40 years old, the comedian had smooth skin around her eyebrows, on her cheeks and on her chin. She only had smile lines, minimal lines under her eyes, and faint crow's feet. On the right, a 65-year-old Griffin went to Paris Hilton's documentary premiere with redder hair, glam makeup, and more signs of plastic surgery. Griffin's eye wrinkles are visible signs of aging, but her cheeks are tight and smooth. Her smile lines are also more prominent, but her lips looked quite full as she smiled, compared to her lips in her 40s.