Hilary Duff Has Found Herself In Quite A Few Rumored Feuds

In 2025, Hilary Duff made her big comeback to music after a decade, and she made quite the splash. Her album, "Luck... or something," was released in February 2026, and it featured some very personal tracks, some of which focused on her difficult relationship with her family. Hilary Duff has undergone a stunning transformation, and so have her familial relationships, although it hasn't been for the better. The former Disney star has been at the center of several public feuds over the years, but fans have been particularly interested in her rocky relationship with her sister, Haylie Duff.

The two used to be close, but the relationship unfortunately took a turn for the worse, with the sisters last spotted together in public way back in 2019. No one really knows what their beef is about, and Hilary hasn't exactly been very forthcoming. She did confirm during an interview on "CBS Mornings" that her song "We Don't Talk" is about her feud with Haylie, though. "It's not having my sister in my life at the moment, and I really struggled with thinking about including that on the record," the singer confirmed, per The Cut.

Haylie didn't comment on the song in the aftermath of its release. According to celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi, the sisters' feud started because of Hilary's husband, Matthew Koma, and Haylie not seeing eye to eye. The rumors have not been confirmed by either party. The "Lizzie McGuire" star also has a complicated relationship with her father. In "The Optimist," Hilary admits, "I wish I could sleep on planes, and that my father would really love me." Discussing the songs about her father and sister with Glamour, she asserted simply, "Just because you're born into a family doesn't mean that it always stays together."