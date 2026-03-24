Hilary Duff Has Found Herself In Quite A Few Rumored Feuds
In 2025, Hilary Duff made her big comeback to music after a decade, and she made quite the splash. Her album, "Luck... or something," was released in February 2026, and it featured some very personal tracks, some of which focused on her difficult relationship with her family. Hilary Duff has undergone a stunning transformation, and so have her familial relationships, although it hasn't been for the better. The former Disney star has been at the center of several public feuds over the years, but fans have been particularly interested in her rocky relationship with her sister, Haylie Duff.
The two used to be close, but the relationship unfortunately took a turn for the worse, with the sisters last spotted together in public way back in 2019. No one really knows what their beef is about, and Hilary hasn't exactly been very forthcoming. She did confirm during an interview on "CBS Mornings" that her song "We Don't Talk" is about her feud with Haylie, though. "It's not having my sister in my life at the moment, and I really struggled with thinking about including that on the record," the singer confirmed, per The Cut.
Haylie didn't comment on the song in the aftermath of its release. According to celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi, the sisters' feud started because of Hilary's husband, Matthew Koma, and Haylie not seeing eye to eye. The rumors have not been confirmed by either party. The "Lizzie McGuire" star also has a complicated relationship with her father. In "The Optimist," Hilary admits, "I wish I could sleep on planes, and that my father would really love me." Discussing the songs about her father and sister with Glamour, she asserted simply, "Just because you're born into a family doesn't mean that it always stays together."
Hilary Duff's husband hinted there's beef between her and Ashley Tisdale
When Ashley Tisdale wrote a column for The Cut in January 2026, about stepping away from a mom group she deemed "toxic," Hilary Duff's husband seemed to assume that Tisdale was taking a jab at his wife, even though the actor never named the members of the "toxic mom group." Matthew Koma took to his Instagram Stories to completely eviscerate Tisdale, photoshopping his face onto the "High School Musical" star's body and creating a mockup of his own article with the headline, "When You're The Most Self Obsessed Tone Deaf Person On Earth, Other Moms Tend To Shift Focus To Their Actual Toddler." The subheading read: "A Mom Group Tell All Through A Father's Eyes," per People.
Koma's scathing post all but confirmed that there was drama between Tisdale and Duff. The former Disney star might not have named names, but Duff has previously talked about the mom group, including disclosing that she was the one heading it. "I feel like I was kind of the ring leader because I've had children before, and all of them were on their first child," the pop star told InStyle in 2023 (via Elle). Duff and Tisdale used to be best mom buddies, often appearing on Instagram together. But it appears that those days are long over.
In Tisdale's column, she accused the mom group of systematically excluding her from meetups, and when the actor finally confronted them about it, they didn't exactly take it well. "To be clear, I have never considered the moms to be bad people. (Maybe one.) But I do think our group dynamic stopped being healthy and positive — for me, anyway," the actor wrote. Duff hasn't directly commented on the allegations herself.
Rumors are rife that Hilary Duff and Carrie Underwood don't see eye to eye
There are some notable scandals that have led to Carrie Underwood's massive downfall from fame, and thanks to the singer's many controversial moments, there are quite a few celebs who are not fans of Underwood. Many netizens are convinced that Hilary Duff is one of them. Rumors have swirled for years that she and the "American Idol" winner are at odds. It all started way back in the early 2010s when their husbands played for the same hockey team and the two women were spotted cheering them on while seemingly ignoring each other. The photograph that sparked the discussion resurfaced on Threads in the wake of the country star accepting an invitation to perform at President Donald Trump's 2025 inauguration ceremony.
It's worth noting that Duff told Today in 2011 that she and Underwood frequently spoke because they both knew what it was like to have partners who were away from home for extended periods of time. "We get it because we kind of go through the same thing. When we see each other we [talk]," she said. The "Before He Cheats" hitmaker hasn't openly discussed politics or disclosed whether she's a Democrat or a Republican, but many took Underwood accepting the invitation to perform for Trump as confirmation that she supports the divisive politician.
Duff, meanwhile, has also kept her political leanings private, but she has spoken up for causes like gay rights and addressed homophobic bullying, which hints she leans more left than right. The singer performed at Former President George W. Bush's 2005 inauguration, but, while he was a Republican, he wasn't nearly as controversial as Trump. Whether or not Duff and Underwood really have unresolved beef behind the scenes remains unclear.
Hilary Duff called Lindsay Lohan her 'childhood nemesis'
As Hilary Duff and Lindsay Lohan rose to fame in the early 2000s, rumors were flying that they didn't get along. It all started with scuttlebutt that both women were dating heartthrob Aaron Carter at the same time, and the gossip spawned plenty of conspiracy theories, as these things tend to do. Amid speculation that the two women couldn't stand each other, Duff infamously showed up at the 2003 "Freaky Friday" premiere, in which Lohan starred as the main character. Gossip abounded that the Disney star hadn't technically been invited. This rumor was finally confirmed more than two decades later by Duff herself during an appearance on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast.
"I think absolutely yes," she said when asked if she intentionally crashed the premiere. "Yeah, I was a teenager." Duff added that Lohan was her "childhood nemesis." While the "Mean Girls" star hasn't addressed the rumors, she acknowledged to Vogue Arabia that life as a teenage starlet was incredibly challenging. "It was all so overwhelming and consuming," Lohan admitted. "While a lot of it was fun, it was hard when I was young. It was a double-edged sword." She added that her parents wanted her to get out of Los Angeles and move to New York, but she was adamant about staying.
In retrospect, the actor wished they had pushed her more to make the move. However, one good thing came out of Lohan sticking around L.A. Duff told "Call Her Daddy" that they buried the hatchet, in a club, over shots. "Lindsay came up to me at a club once and was like, 'Are we good?' And I was like, 'We're good.' She was like, 'Let's take a shot.' I was like, 'Okay,'" the pop star recalled.
Hilary Duff and Avril Lavigne were involved in a fiery battle of words
It was one of those celeb fights that really kept us all captivated. Hilary Duff commented on Avril Lavigne's treatment of her fans, and it spawned a years-long feud that generated many a headline. It all started back in 2004 with the former Disney star telling the media that she thought Lavigne was being a bit of a mean girl by criticizing her fans for wanting to dress like her. The "Complicated" hitmaker denied she ever said such a thing during an interview with Newsweek, clapping back, "First off, it's not even true. I never said that. And second, who the hell cares what she has to say about my fans? Whatever. Hilary Duff's such a goody-goody, such a mommy's girl."
The "Lizzie McGuire" star then responded in a chat with World Entertainment News Network. "I think some of the things Avril said about her fans were kind of mean-spirited," she reasoned at the time, per Paper magazine. Lavigne wasn't having it, taking another jab at her nemesis in an interview with People. "If [Duff] doesn't shut her mouth, then I'll shut it for her," she barked, adding that she didn't even deem her a true musician. The actor eventually apologized, but their feud kept simmering.
In 2007, both were invited to Maxim's Hot 100 party, and while their respective teams tried their best to keep them apart, Duff and Lavigne turned up to the event at the same time, with sources telling Metro New York that the encounter led to "definite tension," with the "I'm With You" hitmaker absolutely furious about Duff's presence. Lavigne was reportedly "threatening to take off" and "driving everyone crazy," sources divulged, per Today.
Hilary Duff and Faye Dunaway were involved in a brief squabble
It was the briefest of celebrity feuds, but it was also one of the most memorable. In 2009, news broke that Hilary Duff had been cast in a "Bonnie and Clyde" remake, and Faye Dunway, who played Bonnie in the original film, reportedly didn't think the former Disney star was up to the task. "Couldn't they at least cast a real actress?" she reportedly snarked when told about the remake and, specifically, Duff's part in it, per Celebitchy. The "Come Clean" hitmaker was asked about the supposed remark during an interview with E! News, and her response was pretty jaw-dropping.
"I think that my fans who are going to go see the movie don't even know who she is," Duff asserted (via YouTube). "I think it was a little unnecessary, but I might be mad if I looked like that now, too." Ouch. Production of the film seemingly struggled to get going, and by 2011, Duff had fallen pregnant and was dropped from the project entirely. It's not clear whether her pregnancy was the reason why, but she got a sweet severance package of $100,000. In the end, the film never got made.