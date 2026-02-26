Scandals That Led To Carrie Underwood's Massive Downfall From Fame

If you're a longtime "American Idol" fan, you're no doubt all too familiar with the supposed "curse" that dictates the winner of each season is doomed to a career of mediocrity after the fact. Evidently, though, Carrie Underwood had some countermeasures in place, as hers continued to thrive following the country singer's Season 4 win, back in 2005. Since then, Underwood's songs have regularly topped the country charts, and she's added no fewer than eight Grammys to her shelf and counting. But, like most celebrities, Underwood hasn't been immune to controversy over the course of her time in the spotlight.

And while she's largely managed to sidestep any significant career damage, it seems that those perceived scandals are finally starting to catch up with her as far as public opinion is concerned. In 2025, Underwood returned to "American Idol," the show that made her a star in the first place, this time as a judge. But as she revealed in a February 2026 post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the live audience didn't always give her the warmest reception, especially when it came to shooting the "Hollywood Week" portion of Season 24. "Spoiler alert...I get booed A LOT from our Hollywood Week audience," she wrote.

While many fans came to Underwood's defense in the comments, others giddily expressed feelings of schadenfreude. "And it's still not loud enough," one such user wrote. "Here let me help... BOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO," another quipped. But just what is it that has people turning on Underwood in the house that she helped build? Well, while all signs point to one controversy, in particular, being the primary source of the backlash, there have actually been a few notable incidents that contributed to the "Before He Cheats" hitmaker's apparent fall from grace, as well.