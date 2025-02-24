Celebs Who Are Not A Fan Of Carrie Underwood

Since Taylor Swift came on the scene, she has veered away from country music and from a fellow country singer who rubbed her the wrong way. Carrie Underwood has famously hosted the CMA Awards multiple times (alongside country star Brad Paisley). A few times on stage, she made jokes at the expense of Swift and her dating life, which the "Bad Blood" singer did not appreciate. In a 2012 interview with The New York Times, Swift subtly criticized Underwood, revealing that she didn't find the jokes funny. She briefly explained why there was no footage of her reacting, saying, "They don't pan to you if you're not laughing."

Along with the award show jokes, Underwood was also rumored to have talked behind Swift's back when she started dating Calvin Harris in 2015. A source told Radar Online that the singers have never been friends. "But things have become icier than ever between them because Taylor overheard back-stabbing snickers that Carrie disrespected Calvin," the source claimed. Underwood reportedly went so far as to question Swift's relationship, calling it a "faux-mance."

In a 2013 US Weekly article, an insider shared that the two singers "hate each other" and will go out of their way to avoid each other at events. The source said that Grammy execs were told to keep the two ladies "from crossing paths" since they have such a tumultuous relationship. A rep for the Grammys denied the claim, but the source insisted it was true.

