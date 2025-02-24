Celebs Who Are Not A Fan Of Carrie Underwood
Carrie Underwood has quickly gone from being America's country sweetheart to a shady lady in the eyes of many. Her rumored diva behavior has lost her some support. And it seems that many celebrities have written off Underwood as someone they'd rather not interact with. While she appears to be all smiles on red carpets, there have been a few instances with celebrities that went beyond awkward, where Underwood's behavior left a lasting sting.
With so much public scrutiny being put on her, Underwood has shifted her focus to her quiet, private life at home with her husband, Mike Fisher, and their two children. And perhaps that's for the best since the "American Idol" Season 25 judge has ruffled a few feathers during her time in the spotlight. Between icy interactions with Hilary Duff, a rumored feud with Taylor Swift, and political controversy, Underwood has no shortage of alleged enemies.
Does Taylor Swift hate Carrie?
Since Taylor Swift came on the scene, she has veered away from country music and from a fellow country singer who rubbed her the wrong way. Carrie Underwood has famously hosted the CMA Awards multiple times (alongside country star Brad Paisley). A few times on stage, she made jokes at the expense of Swift and her dating life, which the "Bad Blood" singer did not appreciate. In a 2012 interview with The New York Times, Swift subtly criticized Underwood, revealing that she didn't find the jokes funny. She briefly explained why there was no footage of her reacting, saying, "They don't pan to you if you're not laughing."
Along with the award show jokes, Underwood was also rumored to have talked behind Swift's back when she started dating Calvin Harris in 2015. A source told Radar Online that the singers have never been friends. "But things have become icier than ever between them because Taylor overheard back-stabbing snickers that Carrie disrespected Calvin," the source claimed. Underwood reportedly went so far as to question Swift's relationship, calling it a "faux-mance."
In a 2013 US Weekly article, an insider shared that the two singers "hate each other" and will go out of their way to avoid each other at events. The source said that Grammy execs were told to keep the two ladies "from crossing paths" since they have such a tumultuous relationship. A rep for the Grammys denied the claim, but the source insisted it was true.
Her breakup with Tony Romo led to a feud with another singer
Carrie Underwood dated football player Tony Romo in 2007. The relationship lasted less than a year, but led to some dramatic aftermath. Shortly after ending things with Underwood, Romo began dating singer Jessica Simpson. And it looked as though Simpson was not a fan of his ex. Case in point: Simpson proudly wore a shirt that said "Real Girls Eat Meat." Fans were certain this was a dig at Underwood, who is a known vegetarian. Ironically, this was around the time that Simpson was making her own foray into country music, which was already known as Underwood's domain.
Underwood spoke of her ended relationship with Romo in an interview with Allure. "We were both small-town people doing very big things, and we relied on each other, dealing with fame," she recalled. But after the relationship ended, Underwood said, "The phone will ring and it'll be him, and I'll maybe not answer." This allegedly angered Simpson, as a source claimed she had asked Romo to stop contacting Underwood. However, Simpson dismissed these rumors. "Tony and I both laughed at that," she said regarding Underwood's claims about Romo calling her (via Today). She went on to say that if Romo had wanted to be with Underwood, he could be.
Hilary Duff kept her distance from Carrie
For a few years, Hilary Duff and Carrie Underwood were both married to NHL players. Underwood married Mike Fisher in 2010, and Duff was married to Mike Comrie from 2010 to 2016.Fans found it odd that the two hockey wives didn't seem to interact. In January 2025, the topic was brought up on Threads as a user posted a throwback photo of Duff and Underwood sitting away from each other at a game. The post said, "Remember when Hilary Duff refused to sit with or acknowledge/interact with Carrie Underwood when their men both played for the same hockey team [...] ?"
A 2009 post on Lainey Gossip seemed to confirm tension between the two. "Apparently they did not talk to each other all night. No acknowledgement. Awkward. Hilary sat with a few other wives and girlfriends, giggling, talking, friendly." However, Underwood reportedly sat separately with members of Fisher's family. The post also mentioned how the ladies conduct themselves differently when attending the games. Rumors claimed that while Underwood entered the arena through a private entrance to avoid fans, Duff came in the same way as everyone else. But in 2011, Duff appeared to put the feud rumors to rest. "We get it because we kind of go through the same thing. When we see each other we [talk]," Duff said (via Today). Duff's comments suggest any tension between the two of them was mere speculation, but fans still found it suspicious how the stars seemed to ignore each other.
Joy Behar criticized her choices
The hosts of "The View" are known for giving their opinions on what's going on in politics. When it was announced that Carrie Underwood would be performing at Donald Trump's 2025 inauguration, the ladies of "The View" had no problem explaining their disappointment. Host Joy Behar questioned Underwood's choice to attend. "She says, 'I love our country.' How do you love your country and support and normalize someone who was a convicted felon who really wants to destroy the country, in my opinion?" Behar asked on the show. Behar's co-host, Whoopi Goldberg, gave a more supportive take on the situation, but Behar could not be convinced. While she believes in freedom of speech, Behar said she would never perform for President Trump if asked.
In response to Behar's comments, many conservatives came to Underwood's defense, including Behar's former "The View" co-host, Elizabeth Hasselbeck. However, several of Underwood's fans seemed to agree with Behar and called out the singer for her actions. With the controversy, some began to wonder if Underwood would take legal action against "The View." However, the rumors appear to be untrue as Underwood has yet to comment on "The View" hosts and their thoughts.
Kelly Clarkson has addressed rumors of a feud with Carrie
Is there a battle between the "American Idol" winners? As two of the most successful singers to win the coveted crown, fans have wondered what Kelly Clarkson's relationship with Carrie Underwood is like. But according to Clarkson, there's no competition there. In fact, there isn't much of anything. In June 2023, Clarkson said on "Watch What Happens Live" that people always pit them against each other. "We don't even know each other well enough to be pitted together," Clarkson said. "Like, literally, we've run into each other a handful of times. There's no beef between us."
In 2018, when an X (formerly known as Twitter) post asked fans to pick which of the two singers was most iconic, Clarkson kept it classy. She responded on X by saying, "I think we're both winning in life and pretty blessed! Singers, mamas, CEOs ..." Underwood kept the love fest going by responding to Clarkson on X and joking that she'd voted for Clarkson. She went on to say that she wished publications would spend more time celebrating women "without pitting them against each other."
However, in the years since, President Donald Trump has revived the rumored feud between Clarkson and Underwood. When Underwood chose to sing at the 2025 inauguration, fans took to social media to express their disapproval. One X user said, "This is why Kelly Clarkson is the true [American] idol." Another pointed out how Clarkson sang at the 2013 inauguration of President Barack Obama, claiming this made Clarkson the winner between the two.