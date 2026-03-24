The Tragedy Of Jennifer Love Hewitt Is So Sad

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Jennifer Love Hewitt was the golden girl of the early 2000s. Some fans wanted to be her, and others wanted to be with her. Many even yet hoped to befriend her. As Love Hewitt told Rolling Stone in 1999, her fan mail at the time was totally fawning. "Mostly I get, 'You seem so sweet and friendly.' Or, 'You remind me of my best friend.' And my personality is a little bit like that," she explained. Either way, it would be impossible to say that Love Hewitt was anything other than a massive star in the grand sky of Hollywood. And, she had the enthusiastic fandom to prove it.

But, despite all the flashing lights and roaring applause that seemed to follow in Love Hewitt's wake, the actor was not always happy. Starting with her early years as a child performer, Love Hewitt struggled with everything from schoolyard bullies to rude directors. As she got older, the "Ghost Whisperer" star began to realize that the press was far too fixated on her body, leading to decades-long issues with her self-esteem. By the time Love Hewitt became an adult, she was grappling with serious self-doubts. These did not help her when it came time to face some of life's most difficult challenges, like the beginning of her motherhood journey and the loss of her loved ones.