The Tragedy Of Jennifer Love Hewitt Is So Sad
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Jennifer Love Hewitt was the golden girl of the early 2000s. Some fans wanted to be her, and others wanted to be with her. Many even yet hoped to befriend her. As Love Hewitt told Rolling Stone in 1999, her fan mail at the time was totally fawning. "Mostly I get, 'You seem so sweet and friendly.' Or, 'You remind me of my best friend.' And my personality is a little bit like that," she explained. Either way, it would be impossible to say that Love Hewitt was anything other than a massive star in the grand sky of Hollywood. And, she had the enthusiastic fandom to prove it.
But, despite all the flashing lights and roaring applause that seemed to follow in Love Hewitt's wake, the actor was not always happy. Starting with her early years as a child performer, Love Hewitt struggled with everything from schoolyard bullies to rude directors. As she got older, the "Ghost Whisperer" star began to realize that the press was far too fixated on her body, leading to decades-long issues with her self-esteem. By the time Love Hewitt became an adult, she was grappling with serious self-doubts. These did not help her when it came time to face some of life's most difficult challenges, like the beginning of her motherhood journey and the loss of her loved ones.
Jennifer Love Hewitt was bullied in school
Growing up in the Valley area of Southern California — moving to LA from Texas when she was 10 — Jennifer Love Hewitt had a lot going for her. She was a young actor who had landed parts in several commercials and a few TV shows. She was even cast in a sitcom for Disney. Because of these early wins, some of Love Hewitt's fans may imagine that she was pretty cool at school. However, nothing could be further from the truth. Speaking to Rolling Stone, Love Hewitt confessed, "I had a rough time." Apparently, the other children at her public middle school treated her differently because she wanted to have a career in showbiz. "They kind of think you're a freak because you're, like, 'actress girl,'" she explained.
Making matters worse, Love Hewitt's teachers were arguably even less supportive of her acting extracurriculars than her classmates. In the same interview with Rolling Stone, Love Hewitt revealed, " ... It was hard on me. I didn't like the teacher saying what I was doing would ruin my education ... I was dedicated to school, and I didn't feel that I needed the ridicule." This lack of a support system did nothing to make Love Hewitt's life easier — especially considering that the entertainment industry can be grueling. During her early auditions, Love Hewitt was occasionally bullied by casting directors. "I've definitely had crappy experiences, but I won't talk about it, because that's not nice," she shared. "So I can't. But, just so you know, I have had them."
Jennifer Love Hewitt was objectified during her teen years
Jennifer Love Hewitt gained fame at a young age, but her dreams of glamor were quickly dashed by Hollywood's brutal culture. When the hit film, "I Know What You Did Last Summer" was released, Love Hewitt was just 18. Despite the actor's youth — or perhaps because of it — journalists preyed upon her in interviews, asking incessant questions about her body. Reflecting on this dynamic in an interview with Vulture, Love Hewitt recalled, "At a press junket ... I remember purposely wearing a T-shirt that said 'Silicone Free' on it because I was so annoyed, and I knew something about boobs was gonna be the first question out of [reporters'] mouths." For the young actor, the obsessive focus on her body was exhausting. "I was really tired of that conversation," she confessed.
Tragically, Love Hewitt did not realize just how objectifying these questions were at the time. Rather than call out the reporters for their disgusting commentary, she tried to ignore them. As the actor reflected in the previously cited interview, "Now that I'm older, I think, 'Gosh, I wish that I had known how inappropriate that was so I could have defended myself somehow or just not answered those questions.'" This type of inappropriate behavior toward young people explains why so many child actors have ditched Hollywood. Love Hewitt could have easily joined their ranks, but instead she chose to search for her place in showbiz.
Jennifer Love Hewitt has experienced body shaming
Jennifer Love Hewitt's decision to stay in La La Land certainly brought her fame, but the actor's time in the spotlight came at a tragic cost. During her personal brand's heyday in the early 2000s, tabloids were eager to body shame actors whose bodies deviated from the airbrushed, photoshopped images that appeared in commercials. In another conversation with Vulture, Love Hewitt remembered a time when she fell prey to paparazzi at the beach. "I had made up the dumbest song about eating snacks and playing in the ocean, and I was singing it to my boyfriend out loud, doing some weird dance move, and they got the picture," the actor recalled.
Unfortunately, the photograph ended up on the front page of People with the caption, "Stop Calling me Fat!" At the time, Love Hewitt clapped back with an empowering message for women. As per The Society Pages, the star stated, "I've sat by in silence for a long time now about the way women's bodies are constantly scrutinized ... To set the record straight, I'm not upset for me, but for all of the girls out there that are struggling with their body image." Although these words may have painted Love Hewitt as strong amid the criticism, the reality was much different. In the aforementioned Vulture piece, Love Hewitt admitted just how much that piece hurt her. "I don't think I was ever really insecure until that cover," she revealed.
The actor suffered an injury on I Know What You Did Last Summer
Beyond these painful dealings with the tabloid press, Jennifer Love Hewitt struggled a lot on the set of "I Know What You Did Last Summer." Acting may seem glamorous, but it can also be dangerous, and many actors have tragically passed away on set. While Love Hewitt was lucky to survive her time on "I Know What You Did Last Summer," she didn't stop filming before gaining a few scars. The famous scene where her character, Julie, gets hooked in the eye by a fisherman didn't involve any smoke or mirrors. Love Hewitt was actually hooked in the eye. "I think people didn't know that I actually got hurt on both movies with the actual hook," she told Extra in an interview.
Apparently, the injury resulted from bad communication. Speaking to Extra, Love Hewitt revealed, "There's a moment where Julie is under the boat and the fisherman comes. So they moved my mark for this take, and then they moved his mark but they didn't tell either one of us that they did that." Before the two actors knew it, there was a metal hook in Love Hewitt's eye. Unfortunately, this injury could have had drastic consequences for the teen. "I went blind and had to fix that," she revealed. Out of sheer luck, Love Hewitt was able to regain her vision, but the pain that she endured on set will not be forgotten.
She found out her boyfriends were cheating on her in many shocking ways
"Love" may be part of Jennifer Love Hewitt's name, but the actor has not always been lucky in the world of romance. Throughout her early years, Love Hewitt endured infidelity in romantic relationships time and time again. Back in 2010, when Ryan Seacrest asked her whether she'd ever been cheated on, Love Hewitt replied, "Yes, a lot," per Page Six. She then went on to describe several shocking instances of blatant infidelity. "Once, I found out on television. That was awesome. Another time I found them together. [The woman] was someone I had known. That was not good. And then another one I sort of had a feeling about, and I found phone stuff," she stated.
For Love Hewitt, these instances were especially painful — thanks to the media coverage. Discovering one partner's infidelity on TV was especially shocking. After all, it's strange for the whole world to know more about your private life than you do. That being said, there have also been times that Love Hewitt has had to learn about her partner's shenanigans all on her own. Describing one episode on The View (via HuffPost), Love Hewitt shared, "I knew in my gut that something was going on. I checked, and I found that out of the almost two-year relationship, for a year and a half, he had been having relationships not just with one woman, but a few."
She struggled with her body image post-pregnancy
Jennifer Love Hewitt may have had trouble in the love department, but eventually she met her match. Jennifer Love Hewitt's husband, Brian Hallisay, actually conquered her heart. The adorable duo tied the knot in 2013 and welcomed a baby girl, Autumn Hallisay, just five days later. Autumn's birth was followed by the arrival of two more children, Atticus and Aiden Hallisay, in 2015 and 2021, respectively.
While Love Hewitt adored being a mother, pregnancy and postpartum were not easy for the movie star — who struggled to accept the bodily changes that came alongside motherhood. As Love Hewitt revealed at a launch party for her maternity clothing line in 2014 (via E! News), she continued to wear her maternity clothes following Autumn's birth. "I'm still in a lot of my pregnancy clothes and there is just where I feel good right now," she said. "Everything hasn't returned back to where I want it to be and put on my other clothes and feel good about that."
That being said, Love Hewitt tried to banish negative thoughts about her body — in hopes of showing Autumn that women can, indeed, love themselves. "I have a girl so I want her to see some day why her mom has good self-esteem and good body issues," she shared in the previously cited interview. Even so, she will succumb to the occasional bad thought. "It gets you down sometimes, I'm not going to lie. I've had days where I'm like, 'Ugh, I wish this was easier.' But it's not, and that's OK." This attitude helped Love Hewitt accept herself — and her body — despite negative outside pressures.
Jennifer Love Hewitt discovered that her mom died of cancer via the news
Jennifer Love Hewitt's personal life has been full of ups and downs. Leading up to her marriage to Brian Hallisay, Love Hewitt lost her mother, Patricia Mae Hewitt, to cancer. The loss was very difficult for Love Hewitt to accept. As she would later tell People, "If you had asked me when my mom was still on the planet if I could live without her, I would've said 'no.'" Nevertheless, Love Hewitt was forced to face her worst nightmare when she flew to Monaco and landed — only to discover that her mom had passed away while she was in the air.
The loss was made all the more tragic by the fact that Love Hewitt didn't learn about her mother's death through a close friend or family member. The media actually got wind of the story before she did — meaning that Patricia's daughter found out what happened at the same time as the rest of the public. Reflecting on this sad reality in the same conversation with People, Love Hewitt shared, "The press actually knew that my mom had passed before I did, which was such a crazy feeling." Unfortunately, the reality of her mother's death hit Love Hewitt hard. "I'd walked out of her front door hopeful and laughing, and now I could barely walk in because she was gone. My whole life changed. I changed," the actor wrote in her 2024 memoir, "Inheriting the Magic." All she could do was move on.
She mourned the loss of her good friend and co-star Betty White
Patricia Hewitt was not the only important person that Jennifer Love Hewitt lost. The actor also said goodbye to her dear friend, Betty White, who died in 2021. Although Betty White was not afraid of death, Love Hewitt struggled to accept her friend's passing. After working with White on the set of 2011's "The Lost Valentine," Love Hewitt created a strong bond with the iconic comedian. "When we worked together it was instant love for me and when we wrapped I gave her a Tiffany necklace and she wore it every single day for 11 years," Love Hewitt told ET Online. "She had it on with her when she passed, she had my heart with her and she always will."
Love Hewitt and White's friendship extended beyond their time on "The Lost Valentine." The actors also starred together on "9-1-1," where their bond deepened even further. Speaking to People about this connection, Love Hewitt recalled, "She was just the most wonderful woman. We became best friends and we stayed that way up until the day she passed. And she just was just so incredibly special." In many ways White was a role model for Love Hewitt, who also said the Hollywood veteran reminded her of her grandmother. " ... She was just everything I wanted her to be and times a million," the "I Know What You Did Last Summer" star gushed. Because of this close friendship, it was hard for Love Hewitt to face White's loss.
Love Hewitt said that she never was able to fully develop a positive body image
Even as the years went on and Jennifer Love Hewitt came into herself, the actor struggled to accept herself physically. Her body image issues were so deep that they followed her throughout all phases of her life. Speaking to Vulture in 2025, Love Hewitt admitted that the bodily scrutiny that she had endured in the early 2000s never left her. "I don't know that I've ever recovered from it," she confessed.
While some actors have said that aging "liberated" them from scrutiny, Love Hewitt reported feeling especially burdened by her age. As she has gained an increasingly mature look, Love Hewitt has also experienced more and more anxiety about what the press might say. In the aforementioned Vulture interview, she divulged, " ... there's a part of me that's always like, 'Is this version going to be good enough, or is that going to happen again?' Where somebody's going to be like, 'Hey, this is her without makeup at the cleaners. She looks 59.'" The toxic culture of the early 2000s left its scars on Love Hewitt's mental health. Luckily, these days, we have tips for what to do if you're being fat-shamed by strangers.
Jennifer Love Hewitt had to sue over the use of her photos
Part of the reason why Jennifer Love Hewitt felt so traumatized by her experiences in the early 2000s has to do with the way her image was used. Beyond just appearing on billboards and in magazines, Love Hewitt's likeness showed up in advertisements. On at least one occasion, her image was used to promote products that she'd never endorsed. One such instance occurred between her and a brand selling weight loss products. Love Hewitt sued the company, The Marz Group — whose product, Marz Sprays, was featured on a 2012 episode of "Shark Tank," with its founders even securing a deal with "Shark Tank" star Lori Greiner – for utilizing her picture to boost sales of the weight loss supplement, Slim Spray, in 2014.
After accusing the enterprise of profiting from her picture, Love Hewitt threatened to take the case to court. Luckily, the two parties were able to reach an agreement in private, and Love Hewitt formally settled her case outside of court in 2016. The actor's image was removed from the advertisement in question, and it is believed that money changed hands — although the exact terms of the settlement were not made public.