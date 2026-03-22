The Truth About Goldie Hawn & Kurt Russell's Famous Oscars Proposal Moment
Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell are one of Hollywood's greatest love stories. The duo has been together for over four decades, but, surprisingly, Hawn and Russell have never tied the knot. Their decision to never walk down the aisle together has long been a talking point for fans and fellow Hollywood celebrities. And, in 1989, knowing that the press and their friends were waiting for Russell to pop the question, they decided to have a little fun with it.
Russell and Hawn presented the best director Oscar at the 61st Academy Awards and started their time on stage discussing their relationship. Hawn pointed out that they had been co-stars, friends, and lovers. Russell responded that the one thing they'd never been was married. When Hawn sheepishly asked, "Is that a proposal?" Russell started to respond in a way that seemed like he was going to ask for Hawn's hand in marriage before saying, "They want us to speed things up. Listen, we'll talk about it later tonight, okay?" The audience, along with Hawn and Russell, had a good laugh. But, for a brief moment, it seemed like Oscar history was about to be made.
As it turns out, it wasn't real. And the gag wasn't created by the writers for the awards show, either. When Russell spoke to Entertainment Weekly about the bit in 2026, he explained that he and Hawn didn't like what the show's writers had come up with, so, as the "Big Trouble in Little China" star explained, "Goldie and I worked that routine out in the shower. ... We just did our thing." They didn't tell anyone, not even the show's producers, what they had come up with, which may have helped make it feel so real and in the moment.
Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn's first date involved the police
Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn first met in 1966 while filming "The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band" when Hawn was 21 and Russell was 16. At the time, Russell was already famous as a Disney teen star, but Hawn was two years away from her big break on "Laugh In." The two met up again 17 years later when Russell auditioned for the movie "Swing Shift." Russell explained on "Conan" that he was hungover when the two stars reconnected, and he blurted out, "You have a great figure," a line that, as Conan O'Brien pointed out, would not work for almost any other man. But Hawn took the comment in stride, and the two went on their first date shortly after. That first date ended when the cops arrived.
As Russell explained on the Harry Connick, Jr. show, "Harry," the two started the night dancing, but it ended at a house Hawn was renovating. They went to the furnitureless bedroom and got romantic until the police showed up, having been alerted to a break-in. "[They told us] to get a hotel room, which we did," he recalled. Hawn and Russell have been together ever since and have raised their four children — three from from previous marriages and one together — as one big happy family.