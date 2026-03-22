The Truth About Goldie Hawn & Kurt Russell's Famous Oscars Proposal Moment

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell are one of Hollywood's greatest love stories. The duo has been together for over four decades, but, surprisingly, Hawn and Russell have never tied the knot. Their decision to never walk down the aisle together has long been a talking point for fans and fellow Hollywood celebrities. And, in 1989, knowing that the press and their friends were waiting for Russell to pop the question, they decided to have a little fun with it.

Russell and Hawn presented the best director Oscar at the 61st Academy Awards and started their time on stage discussing their relationship. Hawn pointed out that they had been co-stars, friends, and lovers. Russell responded that the one thing they'd never been was married. When Hawn sheepishly asked, "Is that a proposal?" Russell started to respond in a way that seemed like he was going to ask for Hawn's hand in marriage before saying, "They want us to speed things up. Listen, we'll talk about it later tonight, okay?" The audience, along with Hawn and Russell, had a good laugh. But, for a brief moment, it seemed like Oscar history was about to be made.

As it turns out, it wasn't real. And the gag wasn't created by the writers for the awards show, either. When Russell spoke to Entertainment Weekly about the bit in 2026, he explained that he and Hawn didn't like what the show's writers had come up with, so, as the "Big Trouble in Little China" star explained, "Goldie and I worked that routine out in the shower. ... We just did our thing." They didn't tell anyone, not even the show's producers, what they had come up with, which may have helped make it feel so real and in the moment.