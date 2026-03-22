Eyebrow-Raising Red Flags In Jamie Lee Curtis' Marriage

During her 2024 chat with Entertainment Tonight, Jamie Lee Curtis explained that her approach to dealing with bumps along the road with respect to her marriage was the same way she went about battling some of her own personal demons. "I'm sober for a long time, and we have a phrase in recovery: 'If you stay on the bus, the scenery will change.' And that's marriage," she said, adding, "It's like, all of a sudden you literally want to hate each other and then the next day it's a pretty sunny day ... and you look at each other like, 'Aww, gosh.' And then you're on another track."

That being said, Curtis seems acutely aware that basically saying "you have to hate your spouse sometimes" comes off as strange to some, noting that this philosophy had caught a previous interviewer who had asked about her and Christopher Guest's secret by surprise. Nevertheless, she doubled down on this sentiment. "You're going to hate each other. We're human beings," Curtis said. "Forty years, you're going to hate each other, and so not leaving, not allowing that hatred to cause you to make some choice that you're going to regret — I think that's really the secret," she continued.

Once again, though, as odd as this mindset may seem, something has clearly been working for the past four decades. And Curtis is nothing if not consistent in her perspective. As far back as 1991, she's spoken rather candidly about how her marriage to Guest is far from being perfect 100% of the time, but that she was in for the long haul regardless. "I don't think we have an easy marriage. We have a difficult, but successful marriage," she told People that year.