Property Brothers Star Jonathan Scott First Marriage Ended In A Quick Divorce

Though the contrived nature of Jonathan Scott's first marriage to Kelsy Ully was arguably an early warning sign that things between them wouldn't last, relationship expert Teresha Young explained to us that getting married quickly isn't necessarily a guarantee that divorce will follow. On the other side of the coin, while Jonathan and fiancée Zooey Deschanel opted for a long engagement, Young says that a couple taking their time to tie the knot isn't necessarily guaranteed to make their eventual marriage last. According to the expert, the quality of the time spent together is far more than the quantity. "What truly matters is how well two people genuinely know each other, how openly they communicate, and how much effort they put into choosing each other, day in and day out," Young said.

What's more, Young says that maintaining that quality connection is something that requires constant, conscious effort — and that big milestones, such as marriage, can't sustain a relationship on their own. "It's the ongoing quality of connection, rather than the length of time before getting engaged or married, that most strongly influences whether a relationship truly thrives," she explained.

Fortunately, a lengthy engagement isn't the only thing Jonathan and Zooey Deschanel have going for them. And by all accounts, Jonathan has learned from previous mistakes, as the elder Property Brother and his betrothed seem to be checking all the right boxes in the lead-up to their (eventual) big day. "We're not in a rush because we've been together so long, so it's not like we're like, 'We gotta get married,'" Deschanel told People in December 2025, adding, "I'd rather find the right place, the right place and situation, so that it's really special and fun."