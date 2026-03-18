St. Patrick's Day Was A Fashion Disaster For These MAGA Stars

We all know "it's not easy being green," as Kermit the frog reminded us, and that seems to be the case for folks in MAGA world, who just couldn't get their holiday fashion right for St. Patrick's Day this year. Sure, plenty of high-profile people at the White House shared their holiday spirit on the big day. Unfortunately, while St. Patrick's Day celebrates the luck of the Irish, not everyone in Donald Trump's inner circle was particularly lucky when it came time to pick a good outfit.

There's seldom a shortage of bad outfits in MAGA land, but St. Patrick's Day put a different, more verdant spin on the usual fashion fails. There were lots of clashing shades of green, ill-fitting suits, and even a pair of shamrock pants that made it hard to focus on anything else. We're not sure why folks at the White House put such garish green outfits together for the holiday. We are sure of one thing, though: We're not green with envy for these St. Paddy's Day looks.