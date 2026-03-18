St. Patrick's Day Was A Fashion Disaster For These MAGA Stars
We all know "it's not easy being green," as Kermit the frog reminded us, and that seems to be the case for folks in MAGA world, who just couldn't get their holiday fashion right for St. Patrick's Day this year. Sure, plenty of high-profile people at the White House shared their holiday spirit on the big day. Unfortunately, while St. Patrick's Day celebrates the luck of the Irish, not everyone in Donald Trump's inner circle was particularly lucky when it came time to pick a good outfit.
There's seldom a shortage of bad outfits in MAGA land, but St. Patrick's Day put a different, more verdant spin on the usual fashion fails. There were lots of clashing shades of green, ill-fitting suits, and even a pair of shamrock pants that made it hard to focus on anything else. We're not sure why folks at the White House put such garish green outfits together for the holiday. We are sure of one thing, though: We're not green with envy for these St. Paddy's Day looks.
Lori Chavez-DeRemer looked like a kid trying on her parent's clothes
Secretary of Labor Lori Chavez-DeRemer took to Instagram to share a St. Patrick's Day message and a photo of some green ensembles in the White House. "We're so LUCKY to serve the hardworking men and women who keep America strong," she wrote. Yet, Chavez-DeRemer (second farthest on the right in the picture above) apparently isn't lucky enough to have clothes that fit her. Plenty of people in the pic she shared were donning some odd attire, but Chavez-DeRemer's outfit stuck out the most. She paired an oversized green blazer with oversized pants for a totally disheveled look.
Karoline Leavitt should've left this clashing 'fit in her closet
In an Instagram story, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt posted footage of her and her son at the White House in their green St. Paddy's Day attire. Unfortunately, she showed off enough of her 'fit for us to know that it totally clashed. She paired a suede sage green trench coat with bold shamrock green pants. While it may be a festive holiday, that doesn't mean the rules of fashion should go out the window altogether.
Linda McMahon overloaded her green dress with bad styling choices
Secretary of Education Linda McMahon wore a simple dress in a classic St. Patrick's Day green hue for the holiday. This was certainly a basic yet festive option on its own. Unfortunately, McMahon chose all the wrong accessories for the dress. She paired it with a white lace-y jacket, which was a bit distracting and clashed with her long, gold necklace. She also added plain, beige flats, which made the conflicting vibes of this outfit even more noticeable.
Todd Blanche's socks revealed St. Paddy's Day was also laundry day
Most MAGA men donned a suit and green tie for the holiday. As such, it was generally easy for them to avoid any particularly egregious fashion missteps, as it doesn't take much sartorial skill to pull that off. Somehow, Todd Blanche proved that he could make even a basic suit with a plain green tie an eyesore. On "The Katie Miller Podcast," the Deputy Attorney General put his wild red, white, and dark blue socks on full display, which totally clashed with and ruined the St. Patrick's Day vibes.
Usha Vance looked like a pickle in a blazer
Ireland's Taoiseach (or prime minister) Micheál Martin and his wife, Mary, joined JD and Usha Vance at the Naval Observatory on St. Patrick's Day. For the holiday, JD and Martin looked basically identical in navy suits, white shirts, and green ties. Both Mary and Usha wore green dresses, but from the looks of it, Usha may have attempted to twin with JD for the holiday, but it fell miserably flat. Their shades of green totally clashed with each other, and Usha's dress was also incongruous with the blazer she paired it with.
Erin Melmore got lost in a sea of green and white fabric
"Lucky looks good on us," wrote Erin Melmore, Director of Art in Embassies at the U.S. State Department, in a St. Patrick's Day Instagram post. Unfortunately, her festive ensemble didn't look that artful. The overload of green and white printed fabric totally overwhelmed her, and her black boots didn't work with the dress. Of course, Elmore still gets credit for trying. Her hubby, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino, was wearing a red tie. Didn't the other MAGA men warn him about the uniform?
Sean Spicer's shamrock pants were the most festive 'fit of the day
Speaking of MAGA men who didn't get the memo about the plain suit and green tie look, former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer really wasn't afraid to show his St. Paddy's Day pride. Well, maybe he should have been at least a little afraid. We'll give credit where credit is due: No one else in MAGA land seemed to dress up with the same enthusiasm as Spicer. Still, while a festive 'fit can be fun, that doesn't mean these shamrock pants were a good look.