The Worst Outfits In MAGA Land During Trump's First Term

MAGA land. Like any semi-real principality – Santa's Lapland, Atlantis, or the Khia Asylum — it abides by its own stylistic codes and conventions. In fact, style is essential for MAGA to meet its political goals. "If the greater 'Make America Great Again' goal, as stated, is to clear out the Washington establishment, rather than merely change it, I think that applies to image-making, too," said The New York Times' fashion critic Vanessa Friedman.

"As with most things Trump," continued Friedman, "what was there in the first term has been magnified in the second. That goes for style as well as for policy." Indeed, the MAGA aesthetic of Donald Trump's second term has made headlines for being over-the-top. From the yassified, Instagram filter-esque plastic surgery of Kimberly Guilfoyle and others that birthed the term "Mar-a-Lago face" to Kid Rock's star-spangled jumpsuit and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s workout jeans, Trump's second term is anything but minimalist. His first term, though, was chiefly characterized by one simple item: the cherry-red "Make America Great Again" hat.

Between the years of Trump's 2016 election campaign and leaving office in early 2021, the rogue headwear went triple-platinum among Trump's supporters. The unmitigated branding success of the MAGA hat in his first term, however, somewhat overshadowed the fact that there had also been some of the most scandalous first lady outfits ever worn. So, it's high time we took a look at the worst fashion faults from Trump and friends' first four years in the White House.