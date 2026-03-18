Usha Vance's Attempt To Twin With JD For St. Patrick's Day Falls Miserably Flat

From the time President Donald Trump introduced his second-term vice president, people have been noticing weird things about JD and Usha Vance's marriage. Try as they might to convince the world that they're America's Fun Couple, their actions and body language suggest otherwise. Their very different backgrounds and faiths have always hinted at red flags (JD has admitted wishing his Hindu wife would convert to Christianity), and the Vances' awkward photos also hint at a lack of unity. Now we can add images from their 2026 St. Patrick's Day to that list.

As they did the prior year, the Vances hosted Ireland's Taoiseach (or prime minister) Micheál Martin and his wife, Mary, for breakfast at the veep's Naval Observatory home before the prime minister went on to meet with the president. Naturally, the occasion called for some wearin' o' the green, but the Vances apparently didn't check with each other to make sure their outfits matched.

While JD chose a traditional Kelly green tie to complement his navy suit, Usha donned a dress in a much brighter grassy shade, creating a clash of shades between them. Even odder, she paired it with an all-business black blazer that was all wrong for the flowy dress (and clashed with JD's dark blue suit), and her black pumps didn't match anything at all.

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The couple's ensembles were only slightly better than the previous year's, when Usha greeted the Martins wearing trousers that were more of a turquoise hue than a true Irish green. JD commented on Usha's pants at the time with his usual charm, by saying she'd had them for years and was just looking for an excuse to wear them. This time around, there was no question that the SLOTUS was more on theme, but she definitely wasn't in sync with her husband.