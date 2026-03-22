Photos Of Dakota & Elle Fanning's Transformation Through The Years Are So Stunning
Since childhood, celebrated actor Dakota Fanning and her younger sister, Elle Fanning, have been two of the most beloved sibling stars in Hollywood. The pair have grown up together in the spotlight, with Dakota enjoying her big breakthrough in 2001's "I Am Sam." This also marked Elle's feature film debut, in which she played a younger version of her sister's character. However, as their careers continued, Elle emerged from her older sister's shadow and forged a path to stardom of her own, which has to date included four Golden Globe nominations, an Oscar nomination, and countless other accolades.
While their careers have taken them on very different journeys, the Fanning sisters have remained close. The pair have often hung on one another's arms as they walked red carpets, posed for photos, accepted awards, and basked in the glow of the spotlight. Dakota — who gained early fame as a precocious child actress and as an accomplished voice actor, as well – has been by her sister's side from their earliest days of fame, through their teenage years, and now into adulthood as they continue to pursue their dreams and hone their acting craft.
Elle and Dakota Fanning were adorable together on the red carpet in 2002
In March 2002, an eight-year-old Dakota Fanning was all smiles as she led her little sister, Elle Fanning, by the hand. The sisters posed for cute photos outside the Shrine Auditorium, where they attended a special 20th anniversary screening of Steven Spielberg's "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial." Elle, who was three years old at the time, looked pretty in pink, including adorable pink shoes and floral pants. Despite being a little more than four years older, Dakota's years as the taller of the siblings were already numbered.
The Fannings were all smiles at the 2007 Kids' Choice Awards
What's better than getting to ride in a limo when you're a kid? Getting to ride that limo to an awards show where people would be cheering your name, that's what. This might be why 13-year-old Dakota Fanning, decked out in a pale pink dress, and her eight-year-old sister, Elle Fanning, were smiling brightly at the 20th Annual Kids' Choice Awards at the UCLA Pauley Pavilion in March 2007. Elle's vibrant grin and spring-inspired green dress showcased the actor's style instincts, even at such a young age.
The young Fanning girls looked chic and gleeful at the 2008 Mentor Awards
Dakota and Elle Fanning were growing into healthy and successful young women by October 2008. That transformation was evident when they donned more grown-up looks for the Mentor Awards Dinner and Fashion Show at the Globe Theater in Los Angeles. The 14-year-old Dakota was enjoying the release of her new film, "The Secret Life of Bees," while Elle, then 10, would soon be seen playing a younger version of Cate Blanchett's character Daisy in "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button."
The Fannings looked like full-fledged movie stars at Paris Fashion Week in 2013
Over the next several years, Elle Fanning underwent a truly remarkable transformation, growing up to tower over her older sister, Dakota Fanning. The sisters looked like full-blown movie stars when they attended the Louis Vuitton womenswear spring/summer show at Paris Fashion Week in October 2013. Elle's nearly platinum blonde hair beautifully complemented her pearl white ensemble, while Dakota's bright hair contrasted dramatically with her black gown. While Dakota has worn her fair share of dresses that stole the spotlight for the wrong reasons, she looked effortlessly classy at this high-profile event.
Elle and Dakota Fanning showed off their dramatic sides in Hollywood in 2016
Both Elle and Dakota Fanning decided to go full glam for a special star-studded Saint Laurent fashion show at the Hollywood Palladium in February 2016. Elle, then 17, looked particularly edgy in glittery, dramatic eye shadow that could have served as the inspiration for the styles on display in HBO's "Euphoria" three years later. Meanwhile, Dakota, then 22, donned a skin-baring little black dress that perfectly captured her defiant and bold personality.
The Fannings brought back their cuteness for the red carpet in 2019
Dakota and Elle Fanning both know how to stun in ensembles that are infused with stylish retro vibes. The sisters proved this in April 2019, bringing to mind their younger days as cute siblings when Dakota came out to support her sister at a special screening of Elle's musical drama "Teen Spirit" at the ArcLight Theater in Hollywood. Dakota looked chic in a black sleeveless number, while Elle stole the spotlight in a bright pink dress that made her look like a 1960s British mod Barbie. This was just one of Elle's many flawless red carpet looks throughout her illustrious career.
The Fannings gave off more retro-chic vibes at a 2025 dinner gala
Elle and Dakota Fanning turned up the retro themes to 11 when they showed up for a special star-studded and intimate dinner, hosted by W Magazine at La Dolce Vita in Beverly Hills in October 2025. Dakota looked gorgeous in a vintage-style white babydoll dress, which she paired with an ornate gold necklace. Meanwhile, Elle really showed off her fashion sense in a pink silk minidress with an intricate lace neckline and trim that gave her an ethereal, Victorian-era vibe and proved to be a truly memorable look.
Elle Fanning and Dakota Fanning were glam and gorgeous at an Oscars after-party in 2026
Both Elle and Dakota Fanning have built enviable careers after decades in show business, and they proved just how much they embody the role of movie stars when they hit the carpet at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on March 15. Dakota shimmered in a figure-hugging black Zuhair Murad dress adorned with bejeweled embellishments. Meanwhile, Elle – who was nominated for a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her role in "Sentimental Value" – radiated class and elegance in a strikingly simple but beautiful black Givenchy gown.