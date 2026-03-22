Photos Of Dakota & Elle Fanning's Transformation Through The Years Are So Stunning

Since childhood, celebrated actor Dakota Fanning and her younger sister, Elle Fanning, have been two of the most beloved sibling stars in Hollywood. The pair have grown up together in the spotlight, with Dakota enjoying her big breakthrough in 2001's "I Am Sam." This also marked Elle's feature film debut, in which she played a younger version of her sister's character. However, as their careers continued, Elle emerged from her older sister's shadow and forged a path to stardom of her own, which has to date included four Golden Globe nominations, an Oscar nomination, and countless other accolades.

While their careers have taken them on very different journeys, the Fanning sisters have remained close. The pair have often hung on one another's arms as they walked red carpets, posed for photos, accepted awards, and basked in the glow of the spotlight. Dakota — who gained early fame as a precocious child actress and as an accomplished voice actor, as well – has been by her sister's side from their earliest days of fame, through their teenage years, and now into adulthood as they continue to pursue their dreams and hone their acting craft.