What We Know About Savannah Guthrie's Kids — Including Her Struggle To Conceive

Savannah Guthrie's close bond with her mom Nancy Guthrie made her kidnapping all the more tragic, but it's easy to forget that other people were affected as well, including the "Today" show anchor's two children. Savannah and her husband, Michael Feldman, are parents to daughter Vale and son Charley. The couple dated for five years before marrying in March 2014. In the midst of their planning, Savannah discovered she was pregnant. It was a happy shock for the journalist who, at 42, figured motherhood might not be in the cards for her. Fortunately, she was barely in her second trimester on her wedding day, so her gorgeous lace Monique Lhuillier gown still fit.

The happy couple announced their big news during the reception, and the story broke wide when Savanah returned to work the following Monday. They welcomed their daughter on August 13 of that year, choosing that moment to finally decide on her name: Vale Guthrie Feldman. "We thought it was pretty unique, but not kooky or weird," the proud mama explained on the "Today" show (via People). The tween, who will turn 12 in 2026, is a blue-eyed beauty filled with "pure joy," according to her dad (via Instagram).

She's also a budding entertainer who has known since the age of 8 that she wants to be an actor. "But I always say, 'Honey, talent plus hard work can't be beat,'" Guthrie said on the "PEOPLE Every Day" podcast (via People). Just two years later, Feldman shared an adorable handwritten announcement on Instagram of their daughter's first "live sing preformance [sic]." Vale showed her stuff to an exclusive living-room audience (tickets $1).