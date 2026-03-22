What We Know About Savannah Guthrie's Kids — Including Her Struggle To Conceive
Savannah Guthrie's close bond with her mom Nancy Guthrie made her kidnapping all the more tragic, but it's easy to forget that other people were affected as well, including the "Today" show anchor's two children. Savannah and her husband, Michael Feldman, are parents to daughter Vale and son Charley. The couple dated for five years before marrying in March 2014. In the midst of their planning, Savannah discovered she was pregnant. It was a happy shock for the journalist who, at 42, figured motherhood might not be in the cards for her. Fortunately, she was barely in her second trimester on her wedding day, so her gorgeous lace Monique Lhuillier gown still fit.
The happy couple announced their big news during the reception, and the story broke wide when Savanah returned to work the following Monday. They welcomed their daughter on August 13 of that year, choosing that moment to finally decide on her name: Vale Guthrie Feldman. "We thought it was pretty unique, but not kooky or weird," the proud mama explained on the "Today" show (via People). The tween, who will turn 12 in 2026, is a blue-eyed beauty filled with "pure joy," according to her dad (via Instagram).
She's also a budding entertainer who has known since the age of 8 that she wants to be an actor. "But I always say, 'Honey, talent plus hard work can't be beat,'" Guthrie said on the "PEOPLE Every Day" podcast (via People). Just two years later, Feldman shared an adorable handwritten announcement on Instagram of their daughter's first "live sing preformance [sic]." Vale showed her stuff to an exclusive living-room audience (tickets $1).
Savannah Guthrie almost lost hope of having more children
After welcoming her first child at age 42, Savannah Guthrie knew her chances of adding to her family naturally were slim. Still, she and husband Michael Feldman wanted to try. "Because we are older, it was important to me for [Vale] to have a sibling, someone to do life with," she told Health magazine (via Hello! magazine). Guthrie went on to conceive again, but sadly suffered a miscarriage — a heartbreaking moment for any woman, but especially for one whose fertile years are rapidly coming to an end. For Guthrie, it was one of the most tragic health events she would ever endure.
It was then the veteran morning-show host turned to in vitro fertilization, one of the few options left to her. It took a few attempts to conceive but the procedure finally resulted in the birth of her son, Charles "Charley" Max Feldman, on December 8, 2016. Charley is a sports lover who enjoys the perks of his mom's career, such as going to Paris for the 2024 Olympics and getting to see his beloved Philadelphia Eagles play from prime stadium seats.
Guthrie doesn't take being a mom for granted, and she's grateful for the privilege of being able to make that dream come true. On Hoda Kotb's "Joy Rides" interview segment, she asked Guthrie about the time that made her happiest. "The most exquisite feeling of joy I've ever felt [was] when those babies were born," the anchor declared (via Instagram). "It is like an all-encompassing, all-surpassing joy that was so deep [...] It belongs only to them."