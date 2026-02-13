Savannah Guthrie's Tragic Health Issues, Explained

Considering everything Savannah Guthrie has said about her infertility journey, it makes sense that her struggles with conceiving would include several ups and downs. Admittedly a late-in-life mother, Guthrie had her doubts that she'd get to have children at all. In a 2022 interview with Good Housekeeping, Guthrie opened up about how she tried to protect herself from any disappointing outcomes. In terms of getting pregnant, she admitted that, "I stopped even letting myself hope," pointing towards the fact that she was in her 40s when she was looking to start her family. "That mindset was probably a self-defense mechanism," she divulged before opening up about her journey with in vitro fertilization (IVF).

After the surprise announcement that she was pregnant on her wedding day to Mike Feldman, baby Vale was born in 2014. However, Savannah suffered a miscarriage after that pregnancy and struggled to get pregnant again. In 2018, Savannah spoke with Health magazine about using IVF to help bring Charley Guthrie Feldman into the world (via "Today"). "I would say Vale was a miracle, and Charley was a medical miracle," Savannah said at the time. However, as miraculous as having access to IVF was for the couple, it was still a struggle to conceive. "It ended up taking more than one attempt," she explained, continuing that "we were lucky."

The experience also changed Savannah in more ways than one; it gave her a deeper understanding of what others go through when trying to conceive. "I really feel for so many women who are struggling and wishing and wondering...I know. And I understand," she shared.