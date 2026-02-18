Savannah Guthrie's Close Bond With Her Mom Makes Kidnapping Even More Tragic

"Savannah and her mom are obsessed with each other," one source told People of Savannah and Nancy Guthrie's close relationship. They added, "Her mom is her world." And, the feeling is mutual, according to the source, who noted, "Nancy beams whenever she talks about Savannah." Throughout what is surely an unthinkably harrowing search for answers in this strange case, Savannah is reportedly seeking solace in time with her brother and sister. "This has been an incredibly emotional and stressful time for her and her family," a source told People, adding, "They're leaning on one another for support while hoping for answers." All of their family members have been cleared and are not suspects in the case.

As for suspects, authorities seem to still be struggling to narrow things down. Hundreds of investigators are reportedly looking into thousands of different leads. "We're not going to give up. We're going to find Nancy, and we're going to find out who did this," Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos told NBC on Feb. 17, adding, "As long as we have the ability to chase a lead, it's not cold." No matter how this case ultimately gets resolved, it will surely haunt Savannah and her family forever. And, in the interim, she is stuck in a painful waiting game, with questions about whether she will ever return to her role on Today.