Elizabeth Taylor And Colin Farrell's Tight-Knit Bond Ignited Plenty Of Romance Rumors

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The late Elizabeth Taylor was just as renowned for her extremely lavish life as she was for her impressively lengthy resume of film and television appearances. Taylor married the first of her seven husbands when she was just 18 years old, and her seventh when she was 59. When that last marriage ended just five years later, the legendary star decided she was finally done with love. However, Taylor's romantic life remained a hot topic of discussion, even after she passed away in March 2011.

Fellow actor Colin Farrell helped fuel some of these relationship rumors when he appeared on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in 2013. "It was kind of like the last — it feels like in my head, not her, I'm projecting, but the last kind of romantic relationship I had," Farrell divulged. He jokingly added, "I wanted to be number eight, but we ran out of road." Although the main source of the unlikely pair's bond was a series of late-night phone calls, their connection was platonic, not steamy.

Taylor and Farrell's friendship wouldn't have even begun if it wasn't for their deep, and mutual, respect for each other. "I love Johnny Depp, and I love Colin Farrell — both brilliant, nuanced actors with great range," Taylor told Harper's Bazaar in February 2011. Back when they first became friends, in 2009, the "Banshees of Inisherin" star was delighted to learn that Taylor was familiar with his work. Farrell even spontaneously passed along well wishes to her when she was in the hospital.