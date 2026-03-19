Barron Trump Courts Controversy As Shady Influencer Boasts About Friendship (You Okay, Melania?)
While Barron Trump has subtly shown he'll never be like his father, President Donald Trump, it appears as though the company he keeps might be trying to sway his polite demeanor.
Barron's reputation had already gone up in flames over a rumored bond with Andrew Tate, a manosphere influencer, but the release of Louis Theroux's "Inside the Manosphere" documentary on March 11, 2026, has rehashed the controversial friendship. For the documentary (per the Daily Beast), Theroux interviewed Justin Waller — another manosphere influencer who is a close friend of the controversial Tate brothers known for promoting misogyny and male supremacy online. Waller had moved from Louisiana to South Florida with his family to focus on creating social media content, using his newfound access and proximity to infiltrate Trump's inner circle.
Waller went on to brag, "I had dinner with Barron at Mar-a-Lago. ... I met Donald that night." He also claims to have visited the Trumps' Mar-a-Lago Resort on five total occasions, posting pictures with Barron and the president in April 2024. There was also the above group photo posted to his Instagram on election night featuring both Barron and Donald, but as one commenter pointed out, "Is Barron's face edited? It's so much sharper." The White House did not respond to the Daily Beast's request for comment on the situation, but Barron's friendship with the 40-year-old Waller and Tates had already left one Trump family member calling foul on Donald and Melania.
Even Melania Trump can't shield Barron from criticism over his manosphere connections
Melania Trump has previously been left fuming by details of her son Barron's private life hitting the internet, and we doubt that Justin Waller boasting about their controversial friendship has left a good taste in her mouth. The comments under the Daily Beast article were filled with criticism that she would probably prefer to shield him from, including, "Creeps of a feather dine together", "Only weak men are drawn to the manosphere, it's no wonder Son of Chumpkinstein is so inclined," and "It's sad. Some of us never have a chance from birth. Poor Barron is in search of a Father figure."
The manosphere is composed of several different groups on the internet, including "looksmaxxers", "groypers", and the "pilled" community. While they vary in terms of their overt political messaging, all manage to exploit young men's insecurities for profit. President Donald Trump's pre-election interview with Adin Ross was a baby-toe dip into the manosphere pool, as the influencer was the top streamer on the fringe platform Kick.
What used to be delegated to lesser-known forums and alternative social media sites has since blown up in the mainstream, making it hard as a parent (even one as preoccupied as Melania) to police what and who their children watch. Melania has not commented on the friendship between Barron and Waller, but if leaked pictures of her son's rare Christmas outing had her out for blood, this controversial and very public courting could have catastrophic outcomes. With friends like these, who needs enemies?