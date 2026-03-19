Barron Trump Courts Controversy As Shady Influencer Boasts About Friendship (You Okay, Melania?)

While Barron Trump has subtly shown he'll never be like his father, President Donald Trump, it appears as though the company he keeps might be trying to sway his polite demeanor.

Barron's reputation had already gone up in flames over a rumored bond with Andrew Tate, a manosphere influencer, but the release of Louis Theroux's "Inside the Manosphere" documentary on March 11, 2026, has rehashed the controversial friendship. For the documentary (per the Daily Beast), Theroux interviewed Justin Waller — another manosphere influencer who is a close friend of the controversial Tate brothers known for promoting misogyny and male supremacy online. Waller had moved from Louisiana to South Florida with his family to focus on creating social media content, using his newfound access and proximity to infiltrate Trump's inner circle.

Waller went on to brag, "I had dinner with Barron at Mar-a-Lago. ... I met Donald that night." He also claims to have visited the Trumps' Mar-a-Lago Resort on five total occasions, posting pictures with Barron and the president in April 2024. There was also the above group photo posted to his Instagram on election night featuring both Barron and Donald, but as one commenter pointed out, "Is Barron's face edited? It's so much sharper." The White House did not respond to the Daily Beast's request for comment on the situation, but Barron's friendship with the 40-year-old Waller and Tates had already left one Trump family member calling foul on Donald and Melania.