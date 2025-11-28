Barron Trump Has Subtly Shown He'll Never Be Like Donald (& That's A Good Thing)

It was a moment that had pundits across the globe talking: Barron Trump enthusiastically shaking the hands of Former President Joe Biden and Former Vice President Kamala Harris at Donald Trump's second inauguration. In video footage of the moment, Melania Trump and her husband can be seen moving past Biden and Harris, ignoring them like a stop sign. Barron, meanwhile, literally went out of his way to shake both politicians' hands before following after his parents. As one Facebook user noted, "That's because Barron has class."

Another added, "Not as dumb and ignorant as his father. There's hope for him." Now, we finally know what Barron actually said to Biden at his father's inauguration. There's been plenty of speculation about the exchange, and Barron's older brother, Eric Trump, shed some light on it during a November 2025 appearance on "The Megyn Kelly Show." The businessman recalled asking Barron exactly what he'd said to the former president while shaking his hand after some lip-reading experts claimed he told Biden to "go f**k himself."

According to Eric, "I called Barron. I go, 'Buddy, look, what did you actually say?' And he goes, you know, it was something so polite I almost wouldn't get it right, but like, you know, congratulations and best of luck to you or something like that. Something very respectful." Barron apparently isn't the vengeful type either, with Eric asserting, "He just doesn't have it in him." Eric did hint that Barron might have been thinking it, but he would never say it, describing his youngest half brother as "a really nice kid." One thing's clear, the youngest Trump appears to be the opposite of his dad. And all things considered, that's a good thing.