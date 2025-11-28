Barron Trump Has Subtly Shown He'll Never Be Like Donald (& That's A Good Thing)
It was a moment that had pundits across the globe talking: Barron Trump enthusiastically shaking the hands of Former President Joe Biden and Former Vice President Kamala Harris at Donald Trump's second inauguration. In video footage of the moment, Melania Trump and her husband can be seen moving past Biden and Harris, ignoring them like a stop sign. Barron, meanwhile, literally went out of his way to shake both politicians' hands before following after his parents. As one Facebook user noted, "That's because Barron has class."
Another added, "Not as dumb and ignorant as his father. There's hope for him." Now, we finally know what Barron actually said to Biden at his father's inauguration. There's been plenty of speculation about the exchange, and Barron's older brother, Eric Trump, shed some light on it during a November 2025 appearance on "The Megyn Kelly Show." The businessman recalled asking Barron exactly what he'd said to the former president while shaking his hand after some lip-reading experts claimed he told Biden to "go f**k himself."
According to Eric, "I called Barron. I go, 'Buddy, look, what did you actually say?' And he goes, you know, it was something so polite I almost wouldn't get it right, but like, you know, congratulations and best of luck to you or something like that. Something very respectful." Barron apparently isn't the vengeful type either, with Eric asserting, "He just doesn't have it in him." Eric did hint that Barron might have been thinking it, but he would never say it, describing his youngest half brother as "a really nice kid." One thing's clear, the youngest Trump appears to be the opposite of his dad. And all things considered, that's a good thing.
Barron's manners aren't the only thing that sets him apart from his famous father
Barron Trump definitely isn't living up to his "Mini Donald" nickname. For instance, the first son isn't a fan of his famous father's affinity for blaring music with no consideration for those who don't share his taste, nor did he opt to follow in Donald Trump's footsteps when he decided to attend New York University's Stern School of Business. While dining with the Trump clan at Mar-a-Lago, back in 2024, podcast host Patrick Bet-David and some of his colleagues got to see a side of Barron no one else had before, which they subsequently discussed on their "PBD Podcast." As it turns out, the first son really doesn't like Donald blasting loud music at inopportune moments.
In fact, the president did just that even during the dinner itself, leaving Barron practically rolling his eyes. "My freaking dad's the DJ [in this house] [...] I'll be in my room and the house is shaking," host Vincent Oshana recalled Barron dishing to them. There's also the fact that the first son is attending NYU and not the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School of Business, which is where his father studied, as well as his half-siblings Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. Donald claimed to the Daily Mail in 2024 that Barron had considered Wharton but didn't seem disappointed.
"He was accepted to a lot of colleges," the president bragged. "I went to Wharton, and that was certainly one that we were considering. We didn't do that. We went for Stern." Barron's real reason for attending NYU was more tragic than anyone realized — he wanted to stay in the city to be close to his grandmother, who was ill. Yep, he's definitely not like Donald.