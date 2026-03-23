Tragic Details About Markwayne Mullin's Wife, Christie

Clamoring onto center stage thanks to President Donald Trump finally shoving Kristi Noem aside, Oklahoma Senator Markwayne Mullin is gearing up to take the reins at the Department of Homeland Security. With his rather unique name and controversial spirit, Mullin appears ready to fit right into Trump's second administration. However, Mullin himself has gone out of his way to make his wife and family part of his public persona. This was evidenced by an April 2025 Facebook post where Mullin discusses how his wife had major surgery.

Seen sporting a brace around her leg, Christie Mullin makes her own appearance in the video. For her part, she's all smiles and grace as Markwayne thanks supporters for their thoughts and prayers. "Christie's 12 days out [from] major reconstructive surgery," Markwayne tells his followers, which makes it a remarkable feat that she's standing. He goes on to call her a "pretty tough lady," and when she tries to be demure, he points out, "You're the one that gave birth." While this might have been construed as a loving husband supporting his wife after a grueling surgery, it possibly hinted at an even larger tragedy Christie has had to overcome.