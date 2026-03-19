Kristi Noem's Replacement Likes To Cosplay As A Cage Fighter But His Stories Don't Add Up

After Kristi Noem's ego got too big for President Donald Trump, he kicked her to the curb and out of the Department of Homeland Security. As she's been shuffled off to play Special Envoy for The Shield of the Americas, Oklahoma Senator Markwayne Mullin has come to fill her shoes as DHS secretary. Bursting with his own controversies, Mullin has a scandalous reputation that precedes him.

One of the things Mullin seems bent on reminding everyone of is the fact that he has a history of mixed martial arts fighting. His campaign website boasts photos of him in a boxing gym and wearing t-shirts that indicate he knows how to wrestle. However, a searing expose from Talking Points Memo suggests that Mullin might be overstating his prowess.

For starters, Mullin's own online biography includes the claim that he has "a professional record of 5-0." According to Talking Points Memo, this is contradicted by other professional MMA reporting sites that state Mullin has the still undefeated but much smaller record of three wins, not five. As of writing, there is no word from Mullin's camp as to proof of these two other matches. Not only this, but it seems that his dabbling in Brazilian jiu-jitsu might have tripped Mullin up in some controversy.

In 2013, when Mullin was a representative for Oklahoma, the House Ethics Committee opened an investigation surrounding Mullin's ownership of Oklahoma Fight Club. This BJJ and mixed martial arts gym earned Mullin more income than allowed, and he was actively promoting his business while being a sitting member of Congress. Though Mullin ultimately complied with the findings, it wasn't the only time his wrestling raised some eyebrows.