Kristi Noem's Replacement Likes To Cosplay As A Cage Fighter But His Stories Don't Add Up
After Kristi Noem's ego got too big for President Donald Trump, he kicked her to the curb and out of the Department of Homeland Security. As she's been shuffled off to play Special Envoy for The Shield of the Americas, Oklahoma Senator Markwayne Mullin has come to fill her shoes as DHS secretary. Bursting with his own controversies, Mullin has a scandalous reputation that precedes him.
One of the things Mullin seems bent on reminding everyone of is the fact that he has a history of mixed martial arts fighting. His campaign website boasts photos of him in a boxing gym and wearing t-shirts that indicate he knows how to wrestle. However, a searing expose from Talking Points Memo suggests that Mullin might be overstating his prowess.
For starters, Mullin's own online biography includes the claim that he has "a professional record of 5-0." According to Talking Points Memo, this is contradicted by other professional MMA reporting sites that state Mullin has the still undefeated but much smaller record of three wins, not five. As of writing, there is no word from Mullin's camp as to proof of these two other matches. Not only this, but it seems that his dabbling in Brazilian jiu-jitsu might have tripped Mullin up in some controversy.
In 2013, when Mullin was a representative for Oklahoma, the House Ethics Committee opened an investigation surrounding Mullin's ownership of Oklahoma Fight Club. This BJJ and mixed martial arts gym earned Mullin more income than allowed, and he was actively promoting his business while being a sitting member of Congress. Though Mullin ultimately complied with the findings, it wasn't the only time his wrestling raised some eyebrows.
Markwayne Mullin has some exaggerated wrestling claims
Interestingly enough, one main family is considered responsible for ushering the sport of Brazilian jiu-jitsu into the modern era. The Gracie family tree is one of champions, with many famous members like Royler Gracie and Royce Gracie owning their own franchised gyms and academies. This is why it's so odd that Markwayne Mullin has alleged that he's beaten a member of this dynasty in a BJJ match, but he can't seem to remember which one it was.
According to a source that spoke to Talking Points Memo, Mullin claimed to be "a black belt world champion." The source claimed that Mullin described going "down to the World Championships in Brazil," and besting an unnamed Gracie. This then led to Mullin bragging about how he was asked to move to Brazil to educate others in his BJJ mastery. However, the fact that Mullin can't remember who it was he fought has become a sticking point. "If you competed in the world championships of anything, you would know exactly who you competed against," the source suggested.
Though Donald Trump has been stocking his cabinet with people willing to inflate his ego, the addition of Mullin might not be the best fit. The two seem to really like each other for now, but Mullin would do well to remember the reasons why Kristi Noem was ultimately reassigned. Though Noem tried to suck up to Trump's ego on multiple occasions, it was her own desire for the limelight that got her caught. While Mullin might enjoy telling tall tales and using his fighting background to earn votes, he can't forget who the star fighter really is — President Trump.