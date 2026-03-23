The Glaring Red Flag In Ethan Hawke's Marriage That Everyone Ignores

Everyone deserves a chance at love, regardless of what your past may look like. However, when it comes to "Before Sunrise" star Ethan Hawke, we can't help but feel as though the actor is bound to repeat mistakes in his second marriage.

Hawke's highly public first marriage to "Pulp Fiction" actress Uma Thurman ended in 2004 amid rumors Hawke had been having an affair with the nanny –- his current wife Ryan Shawhughes. These rumors were never confirmed, and Hawke explicitly clarified in an interview on ABC's 20/20 that "Uma and I did not split up over anybody's infidelity." Regardless of the real reason why the couple split, Hawke and Shawhughes had been together for nearly two decades before he opened up to The Times in 2025 about his struggles "staying married".

Hawke compared the public eye to "... gasoline, but what makes divorce hard is the stuff that makes it hard for everyone — the family elements, how to help the kids through it." He went on to add that "But one thing I will say is if you get the privilege of traveling the world, you realize that everywhere men and women have a tremendous amount of difficulty staying married." While Hawke is trying to sell this idea that marriage is inherently difficult, he does fail to recognize that his A-list life at the time – moving to Montreal to shoot a project and having a rigorous work schedule just like Thurman — was likely not a universal experience.