The Glaring Red Flag In Ethan Hawke's Marriage That Everyone Ignores
Everyone deserves a chance at love, regardless of what your past may look like. However, when it comes to "Before Sunrise" star Ethan Hawke, we can't help but feel as though the actor is bound to repeat mistakes in his second marriage.
Hawke's highly public first marriage to "Pulp Fiction" actress Uma Thurman ended in 2004 amid rumors Hawke had been having an affair with the nanny –- his current wife Ryan Shawhughes. These rumors were never confirmed, and Hawke explicitly clarified in an interview on ABC's 20/20 that "Uma and I did not split up over anybody's infidelity." Regardless of the real reason why the couple split, Hawke and Shawhughes had been together for nearly two decades before he opened up to The Times in 2025 about his struggles "staying married".
Hawke compared the public eye to "... gasoline, but what makes divorce hard is the stuff that makes it hard for everyone — the family elements, how to help the kids through it." He went on to add that "But one thing I will say is if you get the privilege of traveling the world, you realize that everywhere men and women have a tremendous amount of difficulty staying married." While Hawke is trying to sell this idea that marriage is inherently difficult, he does fail to recognize that his A-list life at the time – moving to Montreal to shoot a project and having a rigorous work schedule just like Thurman — was likely not a universal experience.
Ethan Hawke might not have been ready to re-marry
Ethan Hawke might seem to have moved on from his first marriage to "Kill Bill" actress Uma Thurman, but his comments over the years about relationships seem to suggest he wasn't entirely ready to. The "Training Day" actor told The Times "When I split up [with Thurman] I was hellbent on not having any more kids and I wanted to be single for the rest of my life. But then I made a best friend and I liked kissing her." Hawke and his current wife, Ryan Shawhughes, reconnected a year after his divorce and were married in 2008. The pair also went on to have two daughters, Clementine and Indiana.
Certified dating coach Mila Smith outlines key signs that you're ready to date after your breakup or divorce in her Medium article, citing "identifying new relationship goals" and "a readiness to care for someone new" as central points. We can't know how well Hawke truly met all of these criteria before moving on, but based on his initial instinct to be single for the rest of his life, it doesn't appear as though he was checking boxes. His relationship with the Hollywood producer has also outlasted his first marriage by over a decade, leaving us to wonder if it's fear of another divorce keeping him there.
It also begs the question as to whether these views on marriage influenced his opinion on his daughter, "Stranger Things" actress Maya Hawke, tying the knot with musician Christian Lee Hutson on Valentine's Day 2026.