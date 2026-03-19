Kristi Noem Might Have Company Under The Bus Soon As Next MAGA Firing Seems Likely

Donald Trump kicked Kristi Noem to the curb two weeks ago, and JD Vance wasted no time basically giving her the middle finger during a speech. Suffice it to say, the Secretary of Homeland Security has been getting thrown under the bus left and right as Trump gears up to bring in Markwayne Mullin as her replacement. It's easy to imagine that this state of affairs has left Noem feeling embarrassed and dejected. Yet, her days of being the most recently publicly axed Trump admin member may be numbered. They say misery loves company, and Noem may soon have some company

Is Tulsi Gabbard's time as the Director of National Intelligence nearly up? Ex-Fox News host Bill O'Reilly thinks so. On March 18, he appeared on "NewsNation" and explained why Gabbard may be the next member of the administration on the chopping block. According to him, Gabbard hasn't agreed with Trump every step of the way. And, of course, that's a big no-no in the eyes of the controversial president. "She lost all credibility with Donald Trump," O'Reilly said (via the Daily Beast). "Now, why she's still there, I don't know. She won't be there much longer."