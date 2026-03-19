Kristi Noem Might Have Company Under The Bus Soon As Next MAGA Firing Seems Likely
Donald Trump kicked Kristi Noem to the curb two weeks ago, and JD Vance wasted no time basically giving her the middle finger during a speech. Suffice it to say, the Secretary of Homeland Security has been getting thrown under the bus left and right as Trump gears up to bring in Markwayne Mullin as her replacement. It's easy to imagine that this state of affairs has left Noem feeling embarrassed and dejected. Yet, her days of being the most recently publicly axed Trump admin member may be numbered. They say misery loves company, and Noem may soon have some company
Is Tulsi Gabbard's time as the Director of National Intelligence nearly up? Ex-Fox News host Bill O'Reilly thinks so. On March 18, he appeared on "NewsNation" and explained why Gabbard may be the next member of the administration on the chopping block. According to him, Gabbard hasn't agreed with Trump every step of the way. And, of course, that's a big no-no in the eyes of the controversial president. "She lost all credibility with Donald Trump," O'Reilly said (via the Daily Beast). "Now, why she's still there, I don't know. She won't be there much longer."
The walls seem to be closing in on Tulsi Gabbard lately
Tulsi Gabbard has come under fire with the public as of late. She has a history of opposing conflict like the war in Iran. Yet, when asked about the war in a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing earlier this week, she simply deferred to Donald Trump, saying, "The only person who can determine what is and is not an imminent threat is the president, and he made that determination," per the Daily Beast. Claiming that any major decision should be left up to Trump may make Gabbard look better in Trump's eyes. As far as the public is concerned, though, her wishy-washy stance didn't play particularly well.
Interestingly, this controversial statement came after another former supporter who is now totally on the outs with Trump openly called for Gabbard to take a stand. On March 1, Marjorie Taylor Greene tagged both Gabbard and Vice President JD Vance on X, writing: "People are paying attention, very close attention. Silence won't cut it."
Evidently, the pressure is on for Gabbard. Folks are disappointed that she isn't speaking out against Trump's choices, but going against him could cost her her job. So, there are plenty of folks out there who likely wouldn't be surprised to see a Truth Social post announcing Gabbard's replacement sometime soon.