Chuck Norris' Thoughts On Donald Trump Were Crystal Clear

The late Chuck Norris' larger-than-life persona extended way beyond his TV and film roles, and he was particularly active in politics. In addition to being vocal about becoming a Republican, Norris joined Mike Huckabee on the road during his 2008 presidential campaign. When Donald Trump ran for president in 2016, Norris was all in with his support. Writing in World Net Daily, Norris recalled a pivotal meeting with Trump back in 1974. At the time, Norris had announced his retirement as World Martial Arts Champion. When Trump questioned Norris about his decision, the actor said he replied, "'I want to retire a winner.'" This reasoning apparently appealed to Trump. "I haven't seen or spoken to him since," Norris wrote. "However, I will tell you, I liked him. He was very friendly and sincere."

Despite Norris' recollections, it does appear that Norris and Trump crossed paths again at a 1991 WrestleMania event, with footage from the day showing them smiling and enthusiastically shaking hands. Since it was so brief, it's possible it slipped Norris' mind over two decades later.

During the 2020 election, Norris' affection for Trump came through once again, and he wrote another praise-filled op-ed for World Net Daily, detailing what he felt were Trump's 15 biggest successes of his first term. " ... it was difficult to narrow them down to even a top 50 because so many have been so helpful to America and the world," Norris gushed. To make sure plenty of people read the piece, Norris promoted it on his Facebook page.