Chuck Norris' Thoughts On Donald Trump Were Crystal Clear
The late Chuck Norris' larger-than-life persona extended way beyond his TV and film roles, and he was particularly active in politics. In addition to being vocal about becoming a Republican, Norris joined Mike Huckabee on the road during his 2008 presidential campaign. When Donald Trump ran for president in 2016, Norris was all in with his support. Writing in World Net Daily, Norris recalled a pivotal meeting with Trump back in 1974. At the time, Norris had announced his retirement as World Martial Arts Champion. When Trump questioned Norris about his decision, the actor said he replied, "'I want to retire a winner.'" This reasoning apparently appealed to Trump. "I haven't seen or spoken to him since," Norris wrote. "However, I will tell you, I liked him. He was very friendly and sincere."
Despite Norris' recollections, it does appear that Norris and Trump crossed paths again at a 1991 WrestleMania event, with footage from the day showing them smiling and enthusiastically shaking hands. Since it was so brief, it's possible it slipped Norris' mind over two decades later.
During the 2020 election, Norris' affection for Trump came through once again, and he wrote another praise-filled op-ed for World Net Daily, detailing what he felt were Trump's 15 biggest successes of his first term. " ... it was difficult to narrow them down to even a top 50 because so many have been so helpful to America and the world," Norris gushed. To make sure plenty of people read the piece, Norris promoted it on his Facebook page.
Norris' Trump connection was the source of a rumor about a new position
Throughout his life, Chuck Norris became a much-mythologized person, especially with all the supposed "Chuck Norris facts" touting his strength, stamina, and invincibility. Even though Norris didn't join Donald Trump on the campaign trail, some people believed he should be Trump's FBI director. Although Norris wasn't jazzed about the idea, "[I]f someone has to clean it up, and it has to be me, I'll take the job," Norris informed The Salt Lake Tribune in 2017.
In 2021, Norris was linked to Trump once again, when netizens were convinced the actor was part of the crowd on January 6. However, Norris' manager cleared the air while speaking to Yahoo Entertainment and told the outlet Norris had been in Texas at the time. Erik Kritzer added, "This is not Chuck Norris and is a wannabe lookalike although Chuck is much more handsome." This jab feels reminiscent of something Trump might say, since he's been known to compliment his looks and hair during speeches.
Even through Norris and Trump didn't end up building a stronger bond, they had some common ground (and Trump technically outranked Norris in taekwondo). Beyond their shared attitudes about winning and politics, Norris and Trump have plenty of branded products, although Trump's offerings are more apparel and home-goods, while Norris marketed supplements and bottled water. Norris' take on aging also sounds like something Trump could get behind. Where Trump's attempts to talk about his health fall flat, Norris succeeded with brevity. "I don't age. I level up," the martial arts star declared on Instagram on his 86th birthday.