Sarah Ferguson's Downfall Could Have Big Benefits For Kate Middleton's Family

There's been plenty of speculation about what might happen to Catherine, Princess of Wales' parents when she becomes queen consort, but royal pundits might not have to wait that long. With former Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson out of the royal picture following their exile from the family amid the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, Kate Middleton's parents might be stepping into unofficial royal roles. At least, that's what some royal experts are predicting after her mother Carole Middleton was spotted having a blast with Queen Camilla and Anne, the Princess Royal, in the Royal Box at the Cheltenham Festival in March 2026.

In an opinion piece award-winning correspondent Chris Riches wrote for Express, he noted that Carole fits right in with the royals and could easily replace Sarah. Royal biographer Ingrid Seward told the outlet she believes Carole's presence at the festival was a sign of what's to come. "I believe she must have been invited by the Queen to have been in the Royal Box, since Her Majesty was hosting the box. If Carole was there for the whole day, she likely would have been a lunch guest too," Seward surmised.

Other experts agree. Royal author Robert Jobson told Hello! that Kate's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, are pretty much royalty already. "The Middletons aren't guests any more. They stopped being guests a long time ago. They're family," he said, adding that Carole has proven over the years that she can be trusted, having never leaked any royal secrets for her own benefit. Additionally, she played a vital role when Kate was diagnosed with cancer in 2024, and Jobson says she effectively cemented herself as the family's rock. "I don't think you can put a price on that," he added.