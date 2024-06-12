What We Know About Kate Middleton's Relationship With Sarah Ferguson
If you aren't up-to-date on who's who in the extensive British royal family, Catherine, Princess of Wales is the wife of William, Prince of Wales. His uncle, Prince Andrew, is the Duke of York and was previously married to Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York. Notably, Ferguson slowly worked her way back into the royal family after a rift. Nowadays, it's unknown how close she is to Kate Middleton, but by all accounts, the duchess seems to really like her. Back in 2011, Kate and Prince William tied the knot. Ferguson wasn't there to celebrate the royal couple most likely because, the year prior, she was caught on video agreeing to a substantial bribe in exchange for connecting an undercover reporter pretending to be a sheik to Andrew.
Regarding the wedding, during an interview on "The Oprah Winfrey Show" Ferguson remarked, "I was not invited, and I chose to go and be in Thailand in a place called Camelia and [...] the jungle embraced me," (via ABC News). She would have loved to attend alongside her daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. The duchess offered her well-wishes to William and Kate, and subsequently expressed no ill will towards them in a 2021 interview with Town & Country magazine. As far as Ferguson was concerned, "I didn't think I was probably worthy to go to their wedding. I took myself to Thailand, actually, to be far away from it so that I could try and heal."
Sarah Ferguson has complimented Kate Middleton multiple times
In another 2011 interview, for an American TV program, following the headline-grabbing wedding of Catherine, Princess of Wales and William, Prince of Wales, Sarah Ferguson expressed her belief that what Kate Middleton was feeling was similar to what she felt when she married Prince Andrew. At the time, however, Ferguson and Kate hadn't met yet. As such, the duchess noted, "What's interesting is that I would never presume to give Catherine advice because she's doing so well anyway. She looks immaculate, she's beautiful and fabulous, and they look so in love. And it's a great story," (via Express).
Ferguson also believed that her late sister-in-law (and also fourth cousin) Princess Diana would have thought highly of Kate and Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's wife. In fact, during a 2021 People interview, Ferguson opined simply, "She would be very proud of her sons and their wives." The duchess reckoned Diana would love her grandchildren to pieces, noting, "If she were sitting with me right now, I know she would say, 'I am so proud of both of my boys and the wonderful wives they have chosen.' Because each has got her own voice." The outspoken royal has also publicly supported Kate through her health struggles.
Sarah Ferguson understands what Kate Middleton is going through
In January 2024 the Duchess of York announced a heartbreaking skin cancer diagnosis on the heels of her breast cancer recovery. Thankfully, Sarah Ferguson shared a positive skin cancer update in March 2024 to let the world know that it hadn't spread. After Catherine, Princess of Wales announced her own cancer diagnosis, Ferguson provided especially touching well wishes to the princess. On Instagram, the duchess confirmed that she was thinking of Kate Middleton and was certain she'd have lots of support from her loved ones. Ferguson continued, "As someone who has faced their own battles with cancer in recent months, I am full of admiration for the way she has spoken publicly about her diagnosis and know it will do a tremendous amount of good to raise awareness. I hope she will now be given the time, space and privacy to heal."
King Charles III announced his own cancer diagnosis in 2024. And, in a chat with Hello! magazine, the Duchess of York also talked a bit about her own cancer and the royal family's health more generally. As she told the outlet, "I was so impressed that the king became patron of Cancer Research UK; it's such an amazing move. And I think the Princess of Wales was so brave with that video [in which Kate made her diagnosis public]. I think family unity is key. I love that the royal family are all supporting each other and carry on."