What We Know About Kate Middleton's Relationship With Sarah Ferguson

If you aren't up-to-date on who's who in the extensive British royal family, Catherine, Princess of Wales is the wife of William, Prince of Wales. His uncle, Prince Andrew, is the Duke of York and was previously married to Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York. Notably, Ferguson slowly worked her way back into the royal family after a rift. Nowadays, it's unknown how close she is to Kate Middleton, but by all accounts, the duchess seems to really like her. Back in 2011, Kate and Prince William tied the knot. Ferguson wasn't there to celebrate the royal couple most likely because, the year prior, she was caught on video agreeing to a substantial bribe in exchange for connecting an undercover reporter pretending to be a sheik to Andrew.

Regarding the wedding, during an interview on "The Oprah Winfrey Show" Ferguson remarked, "I was not invited, and I chose to go and be in Thailand in a place called Camelia and [...] the jungle embraced me," (via ABC News). She would have loved to attend alongside her daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. The duchess offered her well-wishes to William and Kate, and subsequently expressed no ill will towards them in a 2021 interview with Town & Country magazine. As far as Ferguson was concerned, "I didn't think I was probably worthy to go to their wedding. I took myself to Thailand, actually, to be far away from it so that I could try and heal."