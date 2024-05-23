What Will Happen To Kate Middleton's Parents When She Becomes Queen Consort?

When Princess Catherine first began dating Prince William, traditionalists were aghast. Although she was smart, beautiful, and well-liked by her peers, Catherine was not viewed as a suitable match for the future king of England. The problem? Her parents Carole and Michael Middleton were members of the middle-class.

The British tabloid media was quick to disparage the Middletons for their humbler roots. Writing for the Mirror in 2007, royal correspondent, James Whitaker, even opined, "I just believe that evolving from a middle-class background (Marlborough public school, her father Michael running a party mail-order business while mummy Carole worked as an airline "hostie") is hardly the best training to becoming Her Majesty." Other royal insiders even sneered at Carole's tendency to use "common" phrases like "pleased to meet you."

Despite this initial pushback against the Middleton family, its members have become an essential part of William and Catherine's support system. Since their daughter first wore the tiara in 2011, Carole and Michael have embraced the royal family's "never complain, never explain" policy. Following Princess Catherine's heartbreaking cancer diagnosis in 2024, the Middletons have been supporting their daughter, spending time with Prince William, and helping out with their grandchildren. But will Carole and Michael be granted titles when Catherine becomes queen consort.