Tulsi Gabbard's Awkward Relationship With Trump Has Demolished Her Reputation

Tulsi Gabbard and Donald Trump have seemingly been at odds from the start of his second term. In March 2025, Gabbard told the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence that "Iran is not building a nuclear weapon." In June, she changed her tune after Trump said she was wrong and the U.S. bombed Iran's nuclear sites, which, per NPR, Trump said were "completely and totally obliterated," ending any concerns of a drawn-out conflict at the time.

Just days into 2026, Trump sent troops into Venezuela to capture Nicolás Maduro, the country's president, to have him stand trial for drug trafficking and narco-terrorism. At the same time, Gabbard was on vacation, posting pictures of herself practicing yoga on X. Her exclusion from the planning and the actual event is why Gabbard has reportedly been given a shady nickname in the administration.

Before the end of January, Gabbard took part in the FBI raid of an election center in Fulton County, Georgia. A former national security advisor told NBC News that her being there didn't make sense, as the director of national intelligence does not investigate domestic issues, while another source suggested that her presence at the raid was "an attempt to make herself relevant." If that was Gabbard's thinking, it may not have worked. On February 28, Israel and the U.S. attacked Iran, and Gabbard sat in a secondary situation room with JD Vance, who is reportedly skeptical about the conflict as well. Three weeks in, Gabbard testified before the Senate intelligence committee, defending a war she does not appear to support herself, and, in the process, destroying any remaining goodwill either political party may have had toward her.