The Shady Joke MAGA Makes Behind Tulsi Gabbard's Back In The White House

Tulsi Gabbard had a long journey from a rising star in the Democratic Party to a member of the MAGA elite. The former Vice Chair of the DNC one-time presidential hopeful went from suing Hillary Clinton and endorsing Bernie Sanders in 2016 to endorsing Donald Trump in 2024. In return, Trump made her the Director of National Intelligence, but it seems like Gabbard has become persona non grata at the White House ever since. According to The Daily Mail, Gabbard has gained an unflattering nickname that plays on the acronym of her governmental position: DNI, which now stands for "Do Not Invite."

The unflattering moniker came about when Gabbard was kept out of the loop on plans to invade Venezuela and capture Nicolás Maduro in January of 2026. While Trump and his team were finalizing the plans for Operation Absolute Resolve, Gabbard was apparently doing yoga in Hawaii. Though the administration has claimed that Gabbard was not excluded, the official photo of the makeshift Mar-a-Lago situation room that was used during the action makes it clear that she was not part of the proceedings.

This wasn't the first time Gabbard was supposedly out of the loop. Reports from June 2025 confirmed that she was also not part of the discussions on possible military action against Iran. At the time, the tension appeared to come from Gabbard telling Congress in March that Iran was not a nuclear threat and did not have nuclear weapons, undercutting Trump's narrative. "I don't care what she said," Trump said at the time (per the Associated Press), adding, "I think they were very close to having it."