Scandals That Damaged Jamie Lee Curtis' Reputation

The days following the assassination of Charlie Kirk saw social media explode into a number of debates. As some made light of Kirk's death, or argued that Kirk's own words and deeds were partly to blame for what happened, others demanded that anyone who spoke ill of the podcaster should be punished. As this was going on, Jamie Lee Curtis visited Marc Maron's garage to be a guest on his podcast, "WTF."

The conversation turned to Charlie Kirk, and Curtis, who became emotional during the discussion, misspoke and called Kirk "Charlie Crist." When Maron corrected her, Curtis responded "I just call him Crist, I think, because of Christ, because of his deep belief" before going on to say "I mean, I disagreed with him on almost every point I ever heard him say, but I believe he was a man of faith, and I hope in that moment when he died that he felt connected to his faith." The quote quickly spread, with some publications, like the Daily Mail, claiming that Curtis compared Kirk to Jesus Christ.

In an interview with Variety, Curtis discussed the backlash, calling it "threatening." The actor also claimed that what she said had been "mistranslated" to make it seem like she spoke of Kirk in a positive light, which was not her intention. This, in turn, led to more angry responses, most notably from right-wing commentator Megyn Kelly, who took to her podcast to criticize Curtis, suggesting that by trying to clear up her comments on "WTF," Curtis "actively endangers those of us who are on the right and who are out here speaking to crowds and keep this conversation going."