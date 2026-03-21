Barron Trump Gets Snubbed By Family On Milestone Birthday (But Kimberly Guilfoyle Didn't Forget)
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Despite earning the nickname "mini-Donald," Barron Trump isn't getting nearly the same respect his presidential dad enjoys — not even on his big day. The president's only son with first lady Melania Trump celebrated his 20th birthday on March 20, 2026. That occasion would seem to demand a bit of public attention from his family, but shockingly, only one of his family members made any mention of it on social media.
Sadly, we can't explain the silence away by pointing out that the Trump family didn't post anything on their accounts that day. While it's true that oldest brother Donald Trump Jr. stayed off Instagram, Eric Trump made time to plug his book, "Under Siege: My Family's Fight to Save Our Nation," which came out, um, five months earlier. (The day before, he posted pics from his family's latest ski trip to Aspen.) The one post sister Ivanka Trump shared on her brother's birthday was a tranquil photo of watercraft on a dock at sunset. It was a peaceful sight, to be sure, but it didn't have a cake-and-candles vibe, either. Mom Melania was busy promoting the White House Spring Garden Tours online, and dad Donald Trump spent time on Truth Social demanding that the SAVE AMERICA Act be passed.
The only sibling shoutout the youngest first son got on his big day was from sister Tiffany Trump, who has always had a close relationship with Barron. Even then, her greeting was a trifle unusual. Instead of sharing a fun candid pic, Tiffany posted a portrait from her own wedding, in which she was the center of attention while her father and siblings stood at her side. "Happy Happy Birthday Barron!" she gushed. "Love you so much!"
Kimberly Guilfoyle is still the Trumps' biggest cheerleader
The only other person to acknowledge Barron Trump's big birthday was Kimberly Guilfoyle, who broke up with Donald Trump Jr. before she even had an opportunity to become Barron's favorite sister-in-law. Despite being thousands of miles away in Greece as the new U.S. ambassador, the former Fox News host still makes sure to support the president online as often as possible on her Instagram account. In this case, she showed her MAGA support by honoring the first son's milestone day.
For this occasion, Guilfoyle posted an image of the newly minted 20-year-old to her Instagram Stories with a huge caption: "Happy Birthday Barron – The future looks bright!" It seemed to serve a dual purpose: to present a no-hard-feelings message to those who might suspect bitterness over the split, and to get in a little dig at the family members who didn't send greetings: See that? I remembered your brother, even if you didn't.
Of course, it's probably a stretch to say that the Trumps forgot Barron's birthday entirely. Since the first son reportedly isn't active on social media, his parents and siblings may have preferred to share their love in person rather than creating a post he'd never see. Late on the afternoon of March 20, Donald Trump jetted off to Mar-a-Lago for a long weekend, suggesting he and the first lady might be planning a little celebratory dinner for their son. Don Jr., Eric, and Ivanka all make their home in Florida, so it's probable they and their families would be around to wish their brother a happy birthday in person. That would mean more than any meme ever could. As for Guilfoyle, she has to content herself with showing her undying support from a distance.