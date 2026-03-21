Barron Trump Gets Snubbed By Family On Milestone Birthday (But Kimberly Guilfoyle Didn't Forget)

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Despite earning the nickname "mini-Donald," Barron Trump isn't getting nearly the same respect his presidential dad enjoys — not even on his big day. The president's only son with first lady Melania Trump celebrated his 20th birthday on March 20, 2026. That occasion would seem to demand a bit of public attention from his family, but shockingly, only one of his family members made any mention of it on social media.

Sadly, we can't explain the silence away by pointing out that the Trump family didn't post anything on their accounts that day. While it's true that oldest brother Donald Trump Jr. stayed off Instagram, Eric Trump made time to plug his book, "Under Siege: My Family's Fight to Save Our Nation," which came out, um, five months earlier. (The day before, he posted pics from his family's latest ski trip to Aspen.) The one post sister Ivanka Trump shared on her brother's birthday was a tranquil photo of watercraft on a dock at sunset. It was a peaceful sight, to be sure, but it didn't have a cake-and-candles vibe, either. Mom Melania was busy promoting the White House Spring Garden Tours online, and dad Donald Trump spent time on Truth Social demanding that the SAVE AMERICA Act be passed.

tiffanytrump / Instagram

The only sibling shoutout the youngest first son got on his big day was from sister Tiffany Trump, who has always had a close relationship with Barron. Even then, her greeting was a trifle unusual. Instead of sharing a fun candid pic, Tiffany posted a portrait from her own wedding, in which she was the center of attention while her father and siblings stood at her side. "Happy Happy Birthday Barron!" she gushed. "Love you so much!"