Barron Trump Reportedly Earning His 'Mini Donald' Nickname (With A Dash Of Melania Sprinkled In)
When you are the son of Donald Trump, you can't help but have a few expectations placed upon you. In 2026, Barron Trump turned 20 years old, which started a countdown for him to be considered an adult in every state after one year's time. Reports from sources close to the Trump family suggest that Barron is already hard at work in earning his "mini Donald" nickname and making similar decisions as his father while braving into adulthood. The difference is that his Melania Trump genes might dictate his path in the trajectory towards money, fame, and power. The information hails from People, which spoke to individuals who are close to the son of the president.
In 2025, Forbes ranked the Trump family by net worth and underscored that the young Trump is already worth $150 million. On top of that, he has the chance of making an extra $525 million when he is able to unlock his 2.3 billion tokens. Barron ranked last, but if he manages to cash in this crypto money, he might quickly become bigger than Donald Trump Jr., whose net worth is around the $500 million mark.
A source told People: "Barron has inherited his father's interest in making money and a name for himself, and is well on the way to becoming an entrepreneur. He is smart, focused, and resourceful. He is always looking for areas that interest him and is quite ambitious for such a young age."
Will Barron be a quieter version of Trump?
If indeed Barron Trump decides to become the next Donald Trump, he's already got two things going for him: the connections that made him become a millionaire at a young age and the looks. Barron is quite indisputably a carbon copy of his father.
The change that we might see in "Mini-Donald" is his personality. While Trump has always been known as an explosive individual who spent many years yelling "you're fired" at people, Barron seems to have inherited a good dose of Melania Trump's Slovenian personality. Again, according to the sources who spoke to People, Barron's personality is quiet and includes a dose of aloofness.
It also looks like Barron's personality keeps his siblings at arm's length, which suggests that he will make his fortune without counting on the help of the other Trump children. The sources stated: "He is different from the other Trump children in the sense that he is sort of a loner. Growing up in the public eye and not necessarily feeling comfortable in it has made him stronger within himself, and at the same time, is driving his ambition. It's an interesting combination."