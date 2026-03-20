Barron Trump Reportedly Earning His 'Mini Donald' Nickname (With A Dash Of Melania Sprinkled In)

When you are the son of Donald Trump, you can't help but have a few expectations placed upon you. In 2026, Barron Trump turned 20 years old, which started a countdown for him to be considered an adult in every state after one year's time. Reports from sources close to the Trump family suggest that Barron is already hard at work in earning his "mini Donald" nickname and making similar decisions as his father while braving into adulthood. The difference is that his Melania Trump genes might dictate his path in the trajectory towards money, fame, and power. The information hails from People, which spoke to individuals who are close to the son of the president.

In 2025, Forbes ranked the Trump family by net worth and underscored that the young Trump is already worth $150 million. On top of that, he has the chance of making an extra $525 million when he is able to unlock his 2.3 billion tokens. Barron ranked last, but if he manages to cash in this crypto money, he might quickly become bigger than Donald Trump Jr., whose net worth is around the $500 million mark.

A source told People: "Barron has inherited his father's interest in making money and a name for himself, and is well on the way to becoming an entrepreneur. He is smart, focused, and resourceful. He is always looking for areas that interest him and is quite ambitious for such a young age."