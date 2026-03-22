Kylie Jenner Resurrects 'King Kylie' Persona In Surprise Career Move No One Asked For
Love her or loathe her, the truth about Kylie Jenner is that you can never predict what she'll do next. The famous member of the Kardashian clan has seen success as a model, entertainer, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and even an author ... well, sort of. (The YA novel by her and her sister Kendall Jenner was ghostwritten.) Now Kylie has made a surprising return to a former career, but people aren't exactly jumping up and down in excitement.
Rapper Yeat of "Sorry Bout That" fame dropped a single on March 19, 2026, as a tease for his new double album, "A Dangerous Lyfe/A Dangerous Love (ADL)." The number, "Let King Tonka Talk," features a verse by Kylie, who brought her King Kylie persona out of storage for the occasion. Granted, it's brief: She raps, "Let King Kylie talk. I just walked inside this club, and all these b***hes, yeah, they grabbin' on me. ... They could never." But even that was too much for Yeat's fans, who made their opinions loudly — and often profanely — known on X.
"Why tf did yeat put Kylie Jenner on his lead single," asked a user, adding a skull emoji for good measure. Another fan was equally bewildered: "Kylie was so unnecessary here. Hopefully this will be the worst on ADL." Jordan Rose, of Complex Music, humorously tried to break down Kylie's cameo and lyrics by suggesting they were deep references to a Kendrick Lamar verse and a Hype Williams film. That said, Rose added, "But look, all jokes aside, Kylie should never see a booth again." Ouch.
Jenner's royal revival is a fizzle
Long before Kylie Jenner entered her relationship with Timothée Chalomet, she thrived in what was known as her "King Kylie" era. Her teen years were defined by her colorful hair, distinctive makeup (neutral lips and eyebrows for days), and laddish streetwear. Around 2015, Jenner moved away from the persona as her life and identity evolved. She and Travis Scott became a couple, welcoming two children during their roller-coaster life together. Daughter Stormi turned 8 in February 2026, and son Aire turned 4 the same month. (Jenner and Scott renamed their son several months after his birth, after deciding "Wolf" didn't quite suit the baby.)
A decade after dropping the persona, Jenner made fans do a double-take when her Kylie Cosmetics account released a Snapchat video in October 2025 to promote her new King Kylie line. She followed up with an appearance on Terror Jr.'s "Fourth Strike," where she rapped a short verse. (The lyrics include the words, "One strike, two strike, let me get the mood right/I just want to tell you, 'I'm sorry.'") The comeback wasn't the sensation she was hoping for. Online, Jenner was roasted for her attempt at "Black woman cosplay" and for her questionable music skills. "Oh great, just what the world needed Kylie Jenner thinking she's a pop star now," an X critic eye-rolled. "Someone please tell her 'vocal range' doesn't mean whispering over autotune in a makeup ad."
Much as the haters would like to see this King dethroned for good, Jenner's collab with Yeat suggests she's not ready to put away her crown. Hold your breath (and, perhaps, your ears) to see what happens next.