Kylie Jenner Resurrects 'King Kylie' Persona In Surprise Career Move No One Asked For

Love her or loathe her, the truth about Kylie Jenner is that you can never predict what she'll do next. The famous member of the Kardashian clan has seen success as a model, entertainer, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and even an author ... well, sort of. (The YA novel by her and her sister Kendall Jenner was ghostwritten.) Now Kylie has made a surprising return to a former career, but people aren't exactly jumping up and down in excitement.

Rapper Yeat of "Sorry Bout That" fame dropped a single on March 19, 2026, as a tease for his new double album, "A Dangerous Lyfe/A Dangerous Love (ADL)." The number, "Let King Tonka Talk," features a verse by Kylie, who brought her King Kylie persona out of storage for the occasion. Granted, it's brief: She raps, "Let King Kylie talk. I just walked inside this club, and all these b***hes, yeah, they grabbin' on me. ... They could never." But even that was too much for Yeat's fans, who made their opinions loudly — and often profanely — known on X.

"Why tf did yeat put Kylie Jenner on his lead single," asked a user, adding a skull emoji for good measure. Another fan was equally bewildered: "Kylie was so unnecessary here. Hopefully this will be the worst on ADL." Jordan Rose, of Complex Music, humorously tried to break down Kylie's cameo and lyrics by suggesting they were deep references to a Kendrick Lamar verse and a Hype Williams film. That said, Rose added, "But look, all jokes aside, Kylie should never see a booth again." Ouch.