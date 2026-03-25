Chris Evans Can't Escape Hair Transplant Gossip And These Before & After Photos Aren't Helping
Chris Evans has become a bonafide Hollywood megastar after steadily working in movies for decades, breaking out after playing Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And throughout his time in the spotlight, Chris Evans has undergone a variety of nearly unrecognizable transformations, mostly centered around changes to his hair. But it's not just that he's had longer or shorter hair or grown out his beard or not, for certain roles. If you look closely at the "Knives Out" star's hairline, it's pretty plausible that he's had a hair transplant. And while Evans hasn't confirmed either way, at the time of writing, there's no getting away from the rumors.
Looking at photos from 2019 (left), you can see that the actor's hairline was ever so slightly receding at the temples. This is a pretty common first sign of balding in men, and it's not a condition that reverses itself without intervention. Maybe Evans noticed it and took action by going under the knife for a hair transplant. Because, when you look at him now, he's got what looks like a lush, full head of hair without any hint of possible baldness on the way. It's not a huge change, but it's noticeable.
Netizens can't agree on whether Chris Evans looks better or worse after his rumored hair transplant
Plenty of social media users reckon that even if Chris Evans did utilize some surgical intervention to help his receding hairline, it came out looking good, so who cares? But not everyone is a fan. As one user posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, "Every time Chris Evans is outside, I just have to talk about how ridiculous his hair plugs/wig/transplant looks." And there are also some who feel like he simply looked better before. "I like the new hair but honestly he didn't need it. He was plenty pretty with a widow's peak," one such user argued on X. Another X commentator pointed out that the Marvel star managed to adjust his hairline without it making headlines, or even causing a ripple, admitting, "I really wanna figure out how these artists manage to get hair transplants without getting caught out there bald like do they hide inside their houses for months?"
It actually takes a few months for the hair to really start coming in after a transplant, and after that, it grows around half an inch per month, according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons. Evans keeps a pretty low profile when he's not promoting a project, so we could see how the actor could easily find a way to get a hair transplant without anyone really knowing. Then again, it could just be an optical illusion thanks to his hair stylist. We may never know the truth, but Evans look good, whatever he has or hasn't done.