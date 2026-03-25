Chris Evans Can't Escape Hair Transplant Gossip And These Before & After Photos Aren't Helping

Plenty of social media users reckon that even if Chris Evans did utilize some surgical intervention to help his receding hairline, it came out looking good, so who cares? But not everyone is a fan. As one user posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, "Every time Chris Evans is outside, I just have to talk about how ridiculous his hair plugs/wig/transplant looks." And there are also some who feel like he simply looked better before. "I like the new hair but honestly he didn't need it. He was plenty pretty with a widow's peak," one such user argued on X. Another X commentator pointed out that the Marvel star managed to adjust his hairline without it making headlines, or even causing a ripple, admitting, "I really wanna figure out how these artists manage to get hair transplants without getting caught out there bald like do they hide inside their houses for months?"

It actually takes a few months for the hair to really start coming in after a transplant, and after that, it grows around half an inch per month, according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons. Evans keeps a pretty low profile when he's not promoting a project, so we could see how the actor could easily find a way to get a hair transplant without anyone really knowing. Then again, it could just be an optical illusion thanks to his hair stylist. We may never know the truth, but Evans look good, whatever he has or hasn't done.