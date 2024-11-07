Chris Evans Debuts Nearly Unrecognizable Transformation

In Hollywood, there is really no shortage of attractive men named Chris. Chris Pratt, Chris Rock, Chris Pine, Chris Hemsworth, and Hemsworth's Marvel pal, Chris Evans. People Magazine's Sexiest Man Alive in 2022, Chris Evans' face is one that is not soon to be forgotten.

Chris Evans is known for his scruffy charm. When he was named People's Sexiest Man Alive, he was rocking medium length messy locks, and some massive biceps (Evans actually had to be digitally shrunk for his iconic turn as Captain America!). His signature stubble was apparent, his neck tattoo peeking out from his neckline, and his piercing blue eyes staring through the camera for the photoshoot. For quite some time, this has been Chris Evans' signature look. But recently, Evans has been testing out a new aesthetic, growing out his hair both on top and on his chin, now sporting a pretty lengthy beard.