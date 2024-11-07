Chris Evans Debuts Nearly Unrecognizable Transformation
In Hollywood, there is really no shortage of attractive men named Chris. Chris Pratt, Chris Rock, Chris Pine, Chris Hemsworth, and Hemsworth's Marvel pal, Chris Evans. People Magazine's Sexiest Man Alive in 2022, Chris Evans' face is one that is not soon to be forgotten.
Chris Evans is known for his scruffy charm. When he was named People's Sexiest Man Alive, he was rocking medium length messy locks, and some massive biceps (Evans actually had to be digitally shrunk for his iconic turn as Captain America!). His signature stubble was apparent, his neck tattoo peeking out from his neckline, and his piercing blue eyes staring through the camera for the photoshoot. For quite some time, this has been Chris Evans' signature look. But recently, Evans has been testing out a new aesthetic, growing out his hair both on top and on his chin, now sporting a pretty lengthy beard.
Chris Evans shocks the world with a long, luscious beard
Since marrying his much-younger wife, Alba Baptista, Chris Evans hasn't been in the spotlight as much. But on November 6, 2024, Evans attended an event in London for the film "Red One," and his new look, frankly, doesn't really even look like him. Evans was photographed wearing a jean jacket over an all black outfit, with a chain gracing his chest. He further accessorized with a pair of thin-rimmed glasses, completing a more sophisticated look than his usual scruffiness.
Evans is rocking more hair on top of his head, and beneath his chin, than ever before. He grew out his thick locks, combing it back into a more classic looking style with some strands sticking out the back. His beard is what's most impressive. It's long and thick, with some subtle hints of gray seeping through. Evans certainly looks like a whole different guy here, but one thing will never change: he's a hunk who will always be deserving of his 2022 title.